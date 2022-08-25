Domestic violence call in Glendale ends in early morning pursuit

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

A domestic violence call near Bethany Home Road and 47th Avenue ended in a pursuit involving multiple Valley police agencies early Thursday.

Glendale police responded to a call about a situation between a woman and her boyfriend just before midnight Wednesday, according to Tiffany Ngalula, a spokesperson with Glendale police. Officials were told the man was driving a truck and crashed into a wall.

Police said the man said he had a gun and was threatening to shoot his girlfriend, according to Ngalula.

Officers found the truck around 1 a.m. and a multi-agency pursuit ensued. It is unclear what exactly led to the pursuit and which agencies were involved besides Glendale police.

Both occupants of the vehicle were found safe, according to Ngalula.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

