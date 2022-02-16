Domestic violence call leads to second arrest in ATM burglary. Suspect found with 2 AR-15s

A domestic violence report on Sunday led deputies to a Pensacola man wanted in connection to a January ATM burglary.

On Feb. 13, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6400 block of Antietam Drive in response to an aggravated assault complaint.

While investigating, investigators received information connecting the suspect, 40-year-old Arthur Arless Streety, to an ATM burglary that occurred Jan. 18 at Regions Bank on Blue Angel Parkway.

Deputies were alerted by the bank’s alarm company that two suspects dressed in camouflage were attempting to break into the ATM. Maurice Dewayne Ellis, 50, of Atlanta was arrested at the scene during the burglary.

The second suspect, Streety, was still at large.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the Antietam Drive home and located two AR-15s, a handgun, several magazines of ammunition, narcotics and other items related to the ATM burglary.

Streety was arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary of an ATM and attempted grand theft.

He is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

