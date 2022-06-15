Domestic violence charges dismissed against deputy insurance commissioner

Jun. 15—Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt, who was arrested following a dispute with his wife at home in Salem last month.

In a letter filed with Salem District Court and obtained by the Union Leader, Shannon Bettencourt wrote that she was never in fear of her husband.

She called it a "terrible, impulse decision" to have called police to end an argument the couple was having.

"I was angry and while I was upset at the time, my husband was never and has never been a threat to me," she wrote. "He does not deserve to have this incident stain his reputation."

Following the court's action, the couple released a statement which thanked family, friends and other members of the public who offered their support.

"We are relieved that the legal process is concluded, along with the ugly politics that has infected this unfortunate incident," the pair wrote.

Given Bettencourt's political ties, Salem police had enlisted the help of six prosecutors to ensure there was no conflict of interest or improper political influence.

"While we engaged in an argument that escalated beyond anything that either of us finds acceptable and is a thoroughly embarrassing experience, this incident was never domestic violence," the pair wrote.

Salem police officials said they arrested Bettencourt, 38, after his wife told police at 1:45 a.m. that he had pulled her out of bed after seeing a text message on her cell phone.

Police records confirm Bettencourt was charged with domestic violence, simple assault and physical contact, all criminal misdemeanors, and he was freed on no-cash bail.

Following the incident, Bettencourt was put on paid administrative leave from his state job in line with personnel policies.

Likely to return to state job soon

Bettencourt is expected to soon to be reinstated to that position in light of Wednesday's actions.

The couple had met while she was working as a legislative aide and Bettencourt was a House member.

Bettencourt is a member of the Salem Budget Committee. He topped the ticket for re-election to this post in the most recent town election in March.

Bettencourt also serves on the town's charter commission.

Bettencourt worked to help first elect Chris Sununu as governor in 2016, and Sununu named him as policy director, a job that involved tracking all legislation for the executive branch.

In December 2020, Sununu appointed Bettencourt to the No. 2 post in the insurance agency.

The couple have three young children

"Personally in the end, we will move forward with perspective, patience and focus on raising our children and strengthening our relationship with love and perseverance outside the public spotlight," the pair concluded in their statement.

