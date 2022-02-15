With domestic violence up in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot increases support for victims

The city of Chicago has increased its spending to support victims of domestic violence, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Monday.

Lightfoot made the announcement at a news conference aimed at highlighting the city’s efforts to reduce domestic violence. As with several other categories of crime, the city experienced an increase in domestic violence. There were 56% more domestic violence-related nonfatal shootings in 2021 than in 2020 and 142% more than in 2019, Lightfoot’s office said.

Lightfoot officials plan to spend an extra $25 million through the Department of Family and Support Services to help victims of domestic violence, the mayor said.

That includes $5 million in emergency financial assistance, more rapid-rehousing units for people fleeing domestic violence and legal services for people who experienced domestic violence, the city said. More information is available on a city website, chi.gov/dvhelp.

“Every person, no matter their circumstances or how they identify, deserves to be respected and feel safe within their own homes,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “The unacceptable reality is that this isn’t the case for all of our residents, as DFSS, (the Chicago Police Department) and the many other City departments and community organizations who see the damage domestic violence has done in our communities can attest to.”