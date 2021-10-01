Domestic Violence is community problem

Oct. 1—BATESVILLE — Domestic and sexual violence is often considered a "personal problem", something ignored, avoided and unrecognized. But when 1 out of 3 women will be a victim, when 74% of their children witness this violence, when every 98 seconds a sexual assault occurs in the US, that becomes a community problem.

Safe Passage is the sole support service provider for six counties in Southeast Indiana: Dearborn, Ripley, Franklin, Ohio, Switzerland and Jefferson counties. All services are free and confidential.

Although the shelter is located in Batesville, there are satellite offices in Madison, Versailles, Greendale, and Brookville to better serve clients. Since 1997, the nonprofit has helped more than 16,000 victims and their children escape from a lifestyle of violence. The number continues to grow.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Several awareness activities are planned throughout the district by the nonprofit service provider, as well as a focus on some relevant initiatives. One of those new initiatives centers on strangulation programming to better share the message and enlighten misconceptions around this dangerous action.

"We have seen an increase in domestic violence related homicides in the state of Indiana in the last year. We know that strangulation is often present in sexual assault and domestic violence," Kim Bohman, Residential Director for Safe Passage, said. "According to the Strangulation Training Institute, surviving victims of strangulation assault are 750% more likely of becoming a completed homicide victim. Safe Passage will be partnering with a local medical providers and first responders to provide more comprehensive services to domestic violence, sexual assault and strangulation victims in an effort to decrease domestic violence homicides in our state."

This summer, the local nonprofit participated in a state-wide stigma campaign. The #INAgainstDA campaign breaks away from many domestic violence campaigns by turning its focus from survivors of domestic abuse and violence to bystanders and engaging the community at large. Safe Passage's partnership with Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) in this campaign helps reach targeted audiences in Southeast Indiana.

"Bystanders might think 'I don't want to get involved.' Yet others say 'I didn't know how to help, or even, 'How did I not know?' Jane Yorn, founder and Executive Director of Safe Passage, said. "This statewide campaign is critical to sharing the message that there is help, healing and hope available."

That message of hope was spread in 2020 so victims and the community knew despite the pandemic, the 30-bed shelter remained fully operational.

In 2020, Safe Passage served 1,100 victims and their children either through the shelter, the nonresidential programming or the 24/7 toll-free helpline.

The state coalition reported a 113 % increase in domestic violence fatalities and in this district there were 5 DV related deaths in a 5 month period in 2020. Apparently, abuse thrives in isolation and is not limited to just urban areas; it happens here in small town and rural America daily.

Recognizing the ongoing problem, Safe Passage has visual reminders of the domestic violence issue and local service available. Banners and purple ribbons (purple is the designated color for domestic violence) have been hung at local parks, common areas and downtown areas as a reminder of the community problem.

Coffee shops in the area will post stickers on coffee sleeves as a reminder. Local media interviews have been scheduled, along with social media posts. Community partners, such as law enforcement, churches and businesses, will also be recognized in appreciation for their support to help curb or end the violence.

Safe and healthy relationships impacts youth also. Safe Passage's district-wide youth council will have daily announcements and signs throughout schools about healthy relationships, and conduct collection drives for the shelter and victims.

Halloween themed activities are planned as well, such as the Batesville Trunk or Treat on Oct. 22, that the youth team are engaged in throughout the district. Local citizens are also encouraged to post or tag a picture with Safe Passage's social media on Oct. 21, which is National Wear Purple Day.

Safe Passage, which also operates Safe Place, a sexual assault crisis center, provides confidential and comprehensive services for free.

For more information, go to the website at www.safepassageinc.org or call 812-933-1990 or 877-733-1990.