Domestic violence confrontation leads to death of Tucson man

Officers found a man dead from gunshot trauma in his home on Sunday morning, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Joshua Johnson, 31, was declared dead at a residence on West Elm Street, east of Ninth Avenue, despite immediate aid provided by officers upon their arrival, officials said. Also present at the scene was a 19-year-old woman who had placed the 911 call.

Detectives learned that Johnson and the 19-year-old had an intimate relationship that had a history of domestic violence.

Evidence and interviews at the scene led investigators to believe that the two had a confrontation that ended with the 19-year-old shooting Johnson. She reportedly fled the scene and phoned in the emergency call.

Detectives said she had injuries that pointed to signs of abuse and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old was not being charged with homicide, officials said, but detectives did find probable cause to charge her with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call 88-CRIME.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man shot dead after domestic violence confrontation