Domestic violence has a cost. Here's what employers and businesses can do about it.

Everyone has a role to play in reducing domestic violence — including employers and businesses.

That resounding message came Friday as more than 50 people gathered to discuss the economic impact of domestic abuse and how employers can respond. Domestic violence costs Milwaukee County about $113 million and Wisconsin $657 million annually, according to a report released last year by Sojourner Family Peace Center and The Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage.

"We have many people who are maimed and hurt and live disabled lives forever, mentally, spiritually, physically," said Carmen Pitre, Sojourner's president and chief executive. "There's loss of productivity, disability, loss of life, court costs, health care costs, and we want to dig into that."

The panel included Joel Brennan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee; Kent Lovern, Milwaukee County chief deputy district attorney; Thelma Sias, retired executive of We Energies; and Richelle Webb Dixon, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Froedtert Health.

The discussion was moderated by Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and chief executive of Network Health.

Here are key takeaways from the conversation.

More than 94,000 people experience domestic violence in Wisconsin annually

Statewide, it's estimated that 94,299 people, including 9,236 in Milwaukee County, experience domestic violence each year.

Domestic violence is an underreported crime and as a result, the amounts provided in the report are likely under-estimates, said Erin Schubert, director of outcomes and evaluation at Sojourner.

The economic report tallied the explicit costs of local programs, shelters, mental and physical health care, policing and court costs, as well as the hidden costs of loss of work productivity and loss of life.

Schubert urged the panel and audience to invest in prevention.

"We’re already spending a lot of money on this issue and we need to think creatively and courageously on spending money upstream," she said.

How to help: What to do if you or someone you care about is in an abusive relationship

Workplaces should have policies to help employees experiencing domestic abuse but most do not

Research has found two-thirds of businesses do not have any employee resources related to domestic violence services, said Brennan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

Those that do have policies often are focused on what occurs at the workplace, said Webb Dixon, chief operating officer of Froedtert Health.

"We will do everything we can when they're on our campus to keep them safe but it's also our responsibility to make sure that we help them be safe at home," she said.

Security staff can escort employees between buildings and parking lots, prevent unauthorized visitors from entering and address potentially violent situations on-site immediately. Robust employee assistant programs, which provide counseling and other services as part of a benefits package, also are critical.

Employers should build partnerships with community organizations like Sojourner and share information about services available there with employees, she said. That way even if an employee does not want to disclose what is going on to an employer, he or she still has access to help.

Building trust with employees is critical

Employees will only disclose challenges if they trust their coworkers and managers, and that can be harder with remote and hybrid work, said Dicus-Johnson.

"We have to have trusting relationships," she said. "Only through trust are we going to be able to have people that will open up to us when they're having those types of things in their home, where they'll feel safe to be able to have the conversation that says 'I need help and I don't know where to go.'"

Speak up when you see something

Beyond what employers do, each person can make a difference, said Sias, former We Energies executive and community leader.

"This is about you, the individual. We shouldn't at any point in time be OK with seeing the act of disrespect toward other people," she said, adding: "Let's start from the space we control."

Although some might hesitate to ask questions for fear of violating someone's privacy, there's a way to do so with dignity and respect — and not reaching out could have devastating consequences, the panelists said.

"It's important to take what we often classify as a crime that occurs in private and raise the level of public consciousness around this," said Lovern, the chief deputy district attorney.

"This is a community-wide issue that deserves to be given the highest priority because it has an impact on our daily lives and in every neighborhood in the city."

Where to find help

Domestic violence advocates can help with safety planning. Calls to advocates are confidential and do not involve law enforcement.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at 262-542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How Milwaukee employers can help address domestic violence, abuse