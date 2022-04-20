Domestic violence, drug charges among weekend bookings

Apr. 20—Failure to appear, contempt of court, domestic violence and drug charges make up a number of bookings across the area. Theft, public intoxication and driving while intoxicated also appear on multiple bookings.

No bookings were listed for the weekend at the Greenup County Detention Center, according to online jail records Monday.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Amy L. Malone, 41, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police or probation officer.

—Kristina R. Bates, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Tara N Bushnell, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Derrick J. Laney, 34, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

—Jessica Thomas, 27, was booked Saturday on theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting.

—Ronnie D. Norman, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

—Tabitha M. Moore, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.

—Ashley R. Meadows, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, third or greater offense in 12 months.

—Kelly Dariano, 42, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

—Roger D. Minor, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive from another state warrant.

—Simeon J. Sierocki, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

Big Sandy Regional

—Brian A. Russell, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on five counts of contempt of court.

—Marissa Gibson, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.

—Brian Robertson, 39, of Louisa, was booked Friday on second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear and two counts of non-payment of court costs fees, or fines.

—Stacy D. Childers, 41, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

Story continues

—Katelyn Allen, 30, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on theft by unlawful taking-shoplift $500 or more but under $10,000.

—Gene E. Gartin, 52, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.

—Chester Prater, 58, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

—Mitchell Shepherd, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Carter County

—Timothy W. James, 57, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Macy T. Meenach, 22, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.

—Marrtin T. Miller, 44, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless deriving, failure to comply with helmet law, failure to appear and five additional traffic violations.

—Larry T. Couch, 40, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday on first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to appear, operating on a suspended or revoked license, driving without license/negligence in accident, and three additional traffic violations.

—Warren D. Duncan, 66, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on unlisted charges.

—Madonna R. Sexton, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication in a public place and flagrant non-support.

—Steven Tanner, 39, of Seffner, Florida, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

—Leonard L. Danner, 49, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespassing.

—Staci L. Wagoner, 32, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on three counts of failure to appear.

—Zachary Kinder, 27, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $1,000.

—Shawn D. Ison, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $1,000.

Rowan County

—Alicia Mynhier, 39, of Morehead, was booked Friday on unlisted charges.

—Amanda J. Smith, 39, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

—James Nickell, 33, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Mitchell E. Howerton, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

—Robert Jones, 44, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, unauthorized parking in a handicap zone, operating on a suspended or revoked license and four additional traffic violations.

—Owron Gordon, 39, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting under $500.

—Gregory Mathews, 53, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on failure to owner to maintain required insurance.

—Kristi D. McKenzie, 48, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.

(606) 326-2654 — eporter@dailyindependent.com