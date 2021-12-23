Domestic violence during the holidays: Resources are available to help break the cycle

While the holidays can be a happy and joyous time for many, it can also be a stressful time for some. Some of that added stress can be the result of, and contribute to, domestic violence when abusers take their frustrations out on their loved ones.

4th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Johnson said the office sees an increase in domestic violence during the holidays.

"The holidays bring people together in close quarters," Johnson said. "Household budgets are stretched with gift buying and grocery shopping. Parties and gathering often includes alcohol. Any of these things can exacerbate an existing domestic violence situation or result in an unexpected incident."

Johnson said these incidents can provide greater opportunities for abusers to control their partners, such as isolating their partner from family gatherings or threatening to destroy gifts bought by the partners for loved ones.

Domestic violence is about power and control, and is initiated by a batterer or abuser, according to Valerie Bowman, director of The Wellspring's domestic violence program and the Family Justice Center. Bowman said if the abuser or batterer loses that control, often violence will escalate.

"During the holiday season, you may see that maybe the abuser has isolated the victim from her family and friends, and maybe now the family's reaching out to her or the family's wanting to talk to her or see the kids, so the abuser or batterer could feel intimidated by that and it could make him mad or angry," Bowman said. "When we're talking about domestic violence it's more about the power and control over that individual and what happens is, an abuser uses intimidation, fear, isolation, finances, the children, all of things, and many others, to control those individuals so that they can do exactly what he wants."

Bowman said families attempt to stay together and reach out for available resources, particularly during the holidays.

"We do know that whenever people are together in stressful situations, sometimes the abuse escalates," Bowman said. "When people are together, spending more time together, children are at home, financial stress due to Christmas and spending more money, those are sometimes triggers that causes the violence to take place."

The services offered the Family Justice Center of Ouachita Parish are available at any time everyday. According to Bowman, the center has trained advocates on call for the crisis line.

"They work with those individuals discussing what there situation is and determining what resources that we have that might be available to help them," Bowman said. "We have our emergency shelter, which if someone is fleeing a domestic violence situation and they're in danger, they can go into the shelter and reside there and receive care. We also have advocates that are trained to do safety plans with them and to assist the legality to see how we can help them make a decision."

A domestic abuse victim, on average, leaves a situation seven to 10 times, according to Bowman. Bowman said victims will often reach out to the Justice Center for services, have second thoughts and later, call back requesting services.

"They may not end that relationship then, they may go to a parent's house, call a shelter, reach out to a family member or a friend, but usually it's a process for them to break that cycle of violence," Bowman said. "We always encourage someone in that situation that we're there and we're available for them. Reach out to us if you need help, let us access your situation. You tell us what's going on, let's see if we can help you by making a safety plan for you, yourself and your children if that's the situation."

Resources for victims and families of domestic violence:

Local Domestic Violence Hotline: 318-323-1505

State Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-888-411-1333

National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Wellspring of NELA, 1904 Royale Ave., Monroe (318) 323-1505

4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 400 St. John St., Suite 302, Monroe (318) 388-4720

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 108 W Alabama Ave., Ruston (318) 251-2255

"No one should suffer from domestic violence during the holidays or any time of the year," Johnson said. "Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence should report the incident to law enforcement. The District Attorney's Office has staff prepared to help domestic violence victims seek protective orders."

