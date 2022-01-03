Domestic violence ends with a couple shot dead in their Miami-Dade home, police say

A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Palm Springs North area home Sunday night, Miami-Dade police said.

So far, police said, the bodies discovered around 9:20 p.m. in the 17200 block of Northwest 64th Avenue appear to be the result of a domestic violence tragedy in which one person shot the other, then took his or her own life.

No children were in the residence, as far as the police public information office knows.