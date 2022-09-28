Domestic violence event raises awareness

Sep. 27—Since 2001, men have been putting on women's pumps, clogs, sandals and boots to participate in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, an international affair to raise awareness about domestic violence. This year, Safe Place of the Permian Basin hopes local men will do the same.

The Safe Place Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event will take place at Centennial Park in Midland on Oct. 6.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Savannah Todd, a spokeswoman for Safe Place, said the organization has been discussing participating in the event for awhile, but was unable to due to COVID-19.

"The purpose behind the heels is to confront gender stereotypes and expectations, which will allow a space to consider many of the underlying causes of domestic violence with less defensiveness and denial," Todd said.

While men are specifically being encouraged to walk in the event, anyone can participate, she said.

People have the option of registering at the event, or they can register in advance at safeplacenow.com. They can also donate at anytime on the organization's website, she said.

Some folks are even forming teams and fundraising for the 44-year-old organization, which provides a 24-hour emergency shelter to families in 15 counties who have been impacted by domestic violence, a 24-hour crisis hotline, personal and legal advocacy, individual counseling, support groups and an intervention program for abusers.

Safe Place operates its residential shelter in Midland, but provides advocacy and counseling services in Midland and Odessa.

In 2021 Safe Place provided 8,331 shelter nights, including 3,733 shelter nights for adults and 4,598 shelter nights for children, said Lee Anna Good, director of development.

"We also served 428 non-resident adults through counseling, advocacy, group therapy and other services, and 45 non-resident children," Good said. "We answered 1,252 hotline calls."

If you go

— What: Safe Place Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

— When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6, check in begins at 3:30 p.m.

— Where: Centennial Park, 200 W. Wall Street, Midland.

— Why: Bring awareness to domestic violence, raise funds for Safe Place of the Permian Basin.

Need help?

Victim's services phone numbers:

— 24-hour Emergency Hotline — 432-570-1465 or 1-800-967-8928

— Midland — Counseling, legal advocacy, or support groups — 432-570-1465

— Odessa — Counseling, legal advocacy, or support groups — 432-580-5970

— Outside Midland/Odessa — Victims' services — 1-800-967-8928

— Outside the Permian Basin call the National Domestic Violence Hotline — 1-800-799-7233 (1-800-799-SAFE)