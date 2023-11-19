Domestic violence and homelessness are linked. How Season for Sharing is helping

When Rosangela Diaz decided to take her two young children and flee her home state in the Midwest, she was in the hospital, healing.

Her subsequent homelessness over the summer resulted from one of its most common sources: domestic violence.

"I felt like I was at my bottom," Diaz said.

Diaz and her children lived in Sky Harbor airport, in parks and at hotels. The shelters she tried were too full, and landlords would not give her a lease because, on her own, she did not make enough money or have good enough credit, she said.

Diaz said there were moments when she had "zero willpower" and considered returning to her former life.

Finally, she found a lifeline: A New Leaf, a nonprofit in Mesa that operates a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, offers housing and shelter services, and has dozens of other social support programs, including health services and financial empowerment programs. The organization received $25,000 from The Arizona Republic's 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign to support crisis intervention, safe shelter and the provision of basic needs for people who have experienced domestic violence.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp rise in domestic violence, and its aftermath — the rising cost of living and a tight supply of affordable housing — has demanded much from nonprofits offering assistance.

Readers of The Arizona Republic raised more than $1.6 million during the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign, and those funds were divided among 158 Arizona nonprofits, including many that provide critical domestic violence services:

Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix received $25,000 to provide families living in De Colores, the organization's domestic violence shelter, with shelter and support so they can heal from the effects of domestic violence.

Chrysalis in Phoenix received $25,000 to provide more than 1,000 nights of safety and support for moms and kids fleeing abuse.

Colorado River Regional Crisis Services in Parker received $7,500 to provide shelter for people who have experienced domestic abuse in La Paz County. The group offers housing, safety planning, community and mobile advocacy services, a 24-hour crisis hotline and legal help.

Fresh Start in Phoenix received $20,000 to help women who have experienced domestic violence develop economic self-sufficiency and personal empowerment.

Friendly House in Phoenix received $10,000 to provide food, transportation and utility assistance to low-income households, plus legal services for people living in central or south Phoenix who have experienced domestic or sexual abuse.

Hope Women's Center in Phoenix received $10,000 to help provide shelter, mental health intervention, parenting and job skills training for moms and children at risk for homelessness. Services include support groups, individual mentoring and utility assistance.

New Life Center in Goodyear received $20,000 to provide beds and meals for people affected by homelessness and domestic violence. Clients can attend counseling, get job-training assistance and education, transportation and children's programming.

Sojourner Center in Phoenix received $10,000 to help provide crisis shelter and individualized trauma-informed services to domestic violence survivors in Maricopa County.

Time Out in Payson received $10,000 to improve the safety and well-being of hundreds of people who have experienced domestic violence, providing the support, guidance and resources to restore hope and create new beginnings.

Diaz credits the support she received from A New Leaf for giving her strength when she wanted to give up and go back to her abuser. She lives in an apartment the organization lined up for her through its rapid rehousing program.

With assistance and financial advice from the organization, Diaz could "turn her house into a home" by getting necessities like food, dishes and cleaning supplies.

People who experience domestic violence are in "survival mode," which makes it difficult for them to keep a job, maintain a social life or think far into the future, said Alex Barnes, a victim advocacy leader for Chrysalis.

Even after leaving home at 18 to escape domestic abuse and starting to support herself financially, the long-term, psychological effects of abuse were "so strong that even from a distance, it won’t let you live; you don’t live,” said Sandra Alvarez, who helps spread awareness about domestic violence through the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, in Spanish.

Dana Martinez, A New Leaf's director of domestic violence services, said some people who experience domestic violence end up homeless because they are unable to "stabilize" following the trauma of their abuse.

"Domestic violence may not be the current reason that they're still homeless," Martinez said. "But it may be the reason they became homeless in the first place."

