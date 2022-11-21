Domestic violence incident in Rainier Beach leads to exchange of gunfire

A suspect was hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Rainier Beach apartment Sunday morning.

Seattle police said that at 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and opened fire.

A 19-year-old man in the apartment then returned gunfire. The 39-year-old man was hit multiple times.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being held under hospital guard. He will be booked into the King County Jail once he is well enough to go to jail.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

Seattle Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.