UPDATE: Officer injured, suspect taken to hospital after chase ends in Trotwood

UPDATE @ 11:30 p.m.:

An officer and a suspect were both taken to the hospital after a chase ended in Trotwood.

Around 10 p.m. Riverside police received multiple 911 calls saying a woman was screaming for help and looked like she was being assaulted, according to Riverside Sgt. James Vance.

Vance said when officers arrived on scene in the area of Prince Albert Boulevard and Monticello Avenue they saw what looked like the woman being forced into a car.

Officers attempted to stop the car but it did not stop and continued to drive away, at one point reaching 90 miles per hour.

Vance said officers observed that the woman appeared to be in distress.

The chase continued through Dayton where Dayton officers assisted with stop sticks, but they failed to deflate the car’s tires.

Around 10 minutes after it started the chase ended when the driver pulled into his home in Trotwood.

The driver got out of his car and attempted to jump into a creek, Vance said.

The suspect was soon taken into custody.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for drug abuse, according to Vance.

An officer also sustained an injury to the hand and was taken to the hospital where he will likely need stitches.

Vance said the woman involved in the domestic incident had facial injuries but declined medical treatment.

The driver faces charges related to domestic violence, drugs, and eluding police, Vance said.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.