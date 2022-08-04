Domestic violence incidents have become more deadly since the pandemic, experts say

Officials at the Harbor House of Central Florida say domestic abuse incidents have become much more deadly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Harbor House works to prevent domestic abuse by providing critical services to survivors.

READ: Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says

Their CEO, Michelle Sperzel, says more survivors are coming to them saying weapons were involved in their abuse, and the situations overall are much more dangerous.

“More of our survivors are coming, letting us know they’ve been strangled, that they might have been stabbed,” Sperzel said.

After an apparent murder-suicide near Lake Nona where a family of five was killed, Sperzel says domestic violence incidents aren’t necessarily happening more frequently, they’re just becoming far more dangerous and deadly.

We want to remind our community of free resources out there to help you or someone you know that is involved in a domestic violence situation. @harborhousefl: (407) 886-2856@vscflorida: (407) 500-HEAL@ndvh: 1-800-799-7233@hfuw: 2-1-1



These resources are available 24/7. pic.twitter.com/6diQjH6B3V — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 3, 2022

READ: Lake Wales Police canine killed during a shooting in Polk County

“What we’re hearing now is definitely more people, the lethality and the frequency of it in their relationship increased due to COVID, during COVID and where we are right now,” Sperzel said.

Neighbors of the grizzly scene told Channel 9 they hadn’t seen the Ramirez family of five since Saturday, and noticed nothing out of the ordinary until this week.

Story continues

Sperzel says there are some signs of abuse to watch for if you’re one of those neighbors.

READ: One hurt in shooting near Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood

“Abusers like to keep the person they’re abusing isolated, so what we’ll see in a lot of different caes is that they’re people that have moved around,” Sperzel said. “There are so many families every weekend held captive when the abuser comes home. They do not want the kids outside. They are in complete control of what is happening.”

Sperzel says it’s also common to use kids as a means of attaining that control.

“Sometimes children become pawns within that abuse,” Sperzel said. “‘If you leave me, I’m going to take the kids. If you leave me, I’m going to kill the kids.’”

Domestic violence is all about power and control, and one of the ways abusers exert control is through financial abuse. If you need to speak to an advocate about gaining your freedom, call or text our 24/7 hotline at 407-886-2856.https://t.co/2LCTqL6eXO — Harbor House (@harborhousefl) August 1, 2022

READ: Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer

Sperzel says other signs to watch for go beyond physical bruises and cuts.

“You should also look for somebody who emotionally aren’t the same they were before,” Sperzel said.

She also says to look for fear.

READ: Fort Worth man arrested in Ocala on dozens of sex trafficking charges

“That fear can show up in a couple different ways,” Sperzel said. “It could be fear that they don’t know where I am, I need to check in. It might be fear of spending money.”

Anyone who needs immediate assistance or knows someone who does can call the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.500.1119, TDD at 800.621.4202 or the Harbor House 24 Hour Hotline at 407.886.2856

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.