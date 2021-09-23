Domestic violence increases as advocate funding decreases

Sep. 23—At a time when reports of domestic violence have reached a record number, local victim advocates are short on funding.

More than 27,000 incidents — murder, sex crimes, threats and assaults — were reported to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies in 2020, according to Oklahoma Watch. Assault and battery incidents made up for about 80 percent of those cases, while 61 Oklahomans were murdered by their abuser. Although the number of incidents has increased, the funding for domestic violence agencies across the state has decreased.

For several years, Help In Crisis has received a large portion of its funding from a federal grant. Victims of Crime Act dollars have dropped in recent years, though, as the agency has taken smaller cuts. HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester said she knew coming into this year that the coffers would be diminished even more.

"We had a little bit of a warning, but still I think everyone was holding on to hope that it wouldn't be as bad as they were saying," she said. "Well, it ended up being a 30 percent cut, which is pretty catastrophic for us."

That amounts to more than $100,000 the agency won't be receiving this year. The lack of federal dollars flowing into the state stems from a priority change in recent years on crime. Past White House administrations focused on white-collar crime. Former President Donald Trump's administration, though, shifted to tackling more blue-collar.

"Those types of crimes and criminals don't typically pay much restitution, because they don't have it," Kuester said. "Whereas, administrations before — a lot of those presidents' priorities were on white-collar crimes. So you'd have pharmaceutical companies that had to pay millions of dollars in restitution. That's where the funding for Victims of Crime Act comes from."

To make matters worse, the pandemic nixed the agency's largest fundraiser last year. And this year only one event to drum up money was held. HIC was able to get some money through pandemic relief funds, but the dollars are limited to specific uses.

"With our VOCA funding, the total amount that we ended up having to cut out of our budget meant that I had to let three people go. Out of 25 advocates, I had to let three people go and I'm not going to be able to refill those positions. So we have 23 employees now, and we cover a four-county service area," Kuester said.

With families staying at home more over the course of the pandemic, victims were left with their abusers for longer periods of time. Such situations can prevent people from reaching out for help. Once people started venturing out of the home, calls to Help In Crisis went up, and the staff has been busy ever since.

Kuester, who sits on the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, said she expects the number of deaths from the last year to be more than the year before. Also, the number of sexual assaults in the last year has totaled more than the previous two years combined. Just this weekend, there were three SANE exams done at the hospital, which is a way to collect evidence after a sexual assault.

The HIC's hotline has been steady, and currently the shelter is at capacity. But the staff are doing their best to ensure victims receive the services they need.

"The last thing I want to do is have to tell a victim of domestic violence that I can't help them. I refuse to do that," Kuester said. "So we're working around that, and some people are having to pull more than one job. It's just tight."

With cuts to the budget and a lack of fundraisers, HIC is starting to think out of the box. So as a way to raise money, she and others are planning to backpack the Ozark Highlands Trail, which is 218 miles long. The group will travel about 15 miles a day, over the course of 12 to 15 days. So HIC is asking for any help to "put fuel in our tank," Kuester said.

"If it's $5, $500, or $5,000, every single dollar is going to fill the gap that we have right now, so that we can continue to provide services and so that we don't ever have to tell a victim that we don't have the funds to help them," Kuester said. "I realize that I am in for the biggest challenge of my life. But if you think about a victim who is leaving everything they know and stepping out of their comfort zone, no matter how unhealthy it is, a lot of them are stepping out and taking risks with only the things on their back. So if they can do it, I can do it for the agency."

To donate to Help In Crisis for the upcoming trek, text "takeastep" to 44321. For other ways to help, or for more information, call 918-456-0673.