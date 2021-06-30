Domestic violence investigation leads to charges against police officer, CMPD says

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an altercation, the department said Wednesday.

Officer Stephanie Michalowski is charged with simple assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment, police said in a news release.

Tuesday evening, a CMPD officer spoke with “an adult subject” who reported being involved in an altercation, police said. During the investigation, the officer learned that the person was assaulted by Michalowski, according to the release. The investigating officer immediately notified a supervisor, who then alerted CMPD’s Internal Affairs Division to begin an internal investigation.

Detectives with CMPD’s domestic violence unit also started a criminal investigation and presented the case to a Mecklenburg County magistrate, who issued criminal summonses for Michalowski.

Michalowski has been employed with CMPD since October, and was assigned to patrol. She has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said.

“It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement. “Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

Police ask that anyone with information about this case to call 704-336-2790 and speak with Detective Bumgarner. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to charlottecrimestoppers.com/.