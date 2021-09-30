A new domestic violence law going into effect Friday makes it easier for victims of emotional abuse to get a restraining order

You don’t have to be physically hit by your partner to be a victim of domestic violence. A new state law that goes into effect Friday — the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month — recognizes that and makes it easier for people who are being emotionally abused to obtain restraining orders, advocates say.

What is the new law?

The law, Public Act 21-78 , expands the definition of family violence to include people who have been continuously controlled by a member of their family or household.

“By expanding the definition of family violence in Connecticut’s restraining order statute to address coercive control, we’ll be able to ensure court-ordered relief for the many non-physical tactics abusers use to gain and maintain control over their victims,” said Meghan Scanlon, president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which helped write the law.

“I’m excited about this law, she said. “I think it’s vital to how we address domestic violence going forward.”

How does someone exert coercive control?

“It can be isolation, it can be intimidation, monitoring communications, behavior, finances, even committing or threatening to commit cruelty to animals,” Scanlon said.

How else does the law help domestic violence victims?

In addition to allowing victims of non-physical abuse to obtain a restraining order, the new law also establishes a grant program to provide low-income survivors with access to legal help when they apply for a restraining order at one of five court locations.

“Having the support of a lawyer to assist the victim with clearly stating the facts when making the application can have a meaningful impact on the success of their application and overall safety,” the coalition said in a news release.

The new law also incorporates the new definition of “coercive control” into the factors considered by the court when determining custody.

Do you have examples of people who may have been helped by such a law?

Yes. Scanlon said she once worked to help a domestic violence victim who was psychologically abused by her spouse long before she was physically abused. Being able to have the court see the pattern of emotional abuse may have helped her, she said.

“I think it would have increased her safety and that of her son,” she said.

How common is emotional abuse in domestic violence cases that become deadly?

Thirty-three percent of women who are killed by their partners were never injured by them in the past, said former state Sen. Alex Kasser, who introduced the bill in 2020 as “Jennifer’s Law” in recognition of Jennifer Farber Dulos. Dulos disappeared from her New Canaan home in May 2019, and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with murder. He took his own life in January 2020.

Despite the international notoriety of the Dulos case, the law is not named after anyone in particular. The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence does not support a law being named after one person.

“Nearly 300 people (292), 87% women, since the year 2000, were killed from intimate partner violence” in Connecticut, said Liza Andrews, the coalition’s director of public policy and communications. The coalition wants to focus on everyone who needs help.

How can I get help?

Confidential, safe, free and voluntary domestic violence services are available statewide, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, the coalition said. Certified domestic violence advocates at Safe Connect, Connecticut’s domestic violence resource hub, can be reached via call or text at 888-774-2900 or live chat and email at www.CTSafeConnect.org.

Advocates can assess a victims’ risk, guide them through safety options and resources, connect them to one of CCADV’s 18 member organizations for ongoing, local support, or just listen.

To view local Domestic Violence Awareness Month events happening throughout the state, visit http://www.ctcadv.org/training-events/memberevents.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.