Domestic violence leads to two separate Oxford arrests
Jan. 14—OXFORD — Two domestic violence calls two days apart in Oxford ended with felony arrests.
Oxford police were called to the 200 block of Town Center Drive Jan. 11 around 9 p.m. After a brief investigation, Aaliyah Brown, 24, of Oxford, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Brown was issued a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
On Jan. 13 around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 149 for a reported domestic disturbance in progress. Following investigation, Austin Hendrix, 24, of Oxford, was arrested for possession of weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.
During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $20,000.