Domestic violence prevention program to expand countywide

A domestic violence program that sends experts alongside police to intervene and help survivors plans to expand through all of Hamilton County, officials said Monday.

Women Helping Women'sdomestic violence enhanced response team, known as Dvert, operates in 20 jurisdictions in the county already including Cincinnati, Colerain, Green Township, Blue Ash, Newtown and the area patrolled by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Launched in 2018, the program sends advocates directly to incidents of domestic violence with police officers to offer assistance outside of the scope of law enforcement. Kristen Shrimplin, president and CEO of Women Helping Women in Cincinnati, said the goal of the program is to be there for survivors "when they need us this most and where they need us most."

The announcement comes as Women Helping Women and other social services agencies across the country have seen a spike in domestic violence. Shrimplin said her organization's hotline is getting about 20% more calls than this time last year, and 2021 was a record year.

Domestic violence has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shrimplin said. as stay-at-home orders and closures created a "tinderbox" situation for many families.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the county is committing about $1 million to the expansion. The city of Cincinnati contributes to Women Helping Women annually as well. Shrimplin said private and federal dollars also come to the organization to pay for all the different programs it operates.

With the county footing the bill, Driehaus said it should be an "easy sell" to get the remaining police departments on board.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Col. Mike John help forge the initial partnership between Women Helping Women and his department to launch Dvert. He said what is only a dream for many cities is a reality here in Cincinnati.

He said Dvert goes beyond conviction and incarceration to help heal families and interrupt patterns of violence.

Story continues

Blue Ash is one of the more recent police departments to join up. Chief Scott Noel said he was surprised at the ease of adopting the program. He said since that March, Dvert has been called to 25 incidents in his city.

Shrimplin said she wants all 49 jurisdictions in Hamilton County covered by the end of the year, but acknowledged that's an ambitious goal. She said money isn't the problem; it's just a matter of working with all the departments and hiring all the staff that's needed.

Shrimplin said she thinks work like this, along with educating young people, can stop the epidemic of domestic violence.

"We've been around 50 years," she said. "We don't want to be around another 50."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Domestic violence prevention program to cover Hamilton County