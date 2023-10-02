Domestic Violence Project hosting events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CANTON – Domestic Violence Project Inc. advocates, survivors and supporters will recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month with several community events and activities throughout the month:

Take Back the Night, 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N. The event will honor those who have been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking and dating violence. It will include community resources and keynote speaker Nicole Bialko, a survivor of stalking.

An Evening with Stephanie Land, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. Stark Library will present the New York Times bestselling author as part of the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series. Her story can be read in the New York Times bestseller, "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive" or on the Netflix series "Maid." Tickets are free, but registration is required by visiting the Stark Library’s website, starklibrary.org.

Domestic Violence Project Inc. will hold a community open house at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at 720 19th St. NE to unveil the Founding Mother's Room and community space. Light refreshments will be served.

