Domestic Violence Project updates its space through Lowe's 'Hometowns' grant

The Domestic Violence Project in Canton recently dedicated two spaces that were remodeled with a Lowe's "Hometowns" grant. The new space was added to better serve survivors.

CANTON − The mission of the three "Founding Mothers" of the Domestic Violence Project was remembered this week as the shelter rededicated some newly renovated spaces in their honor, with help from Lowe's home improvement stores.

Earlier this year, Lowe's awarded a grant to DVPI to help convert two storage rooms into more usable space for residents living at the agency's emergency shelter at 720 19th St. NE.

Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide. This year’s recipients were selected from 94 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C.

Julie Donant, executive director of the Domestic Violence Project, said theirs was the only project selected in Ohio.

"We really needed a place for our survivors; a healing space for people to be able to sit and talk," she said.

The Domestic Violence Project was started in 1978 by Helen Syrios, Nancy Boylan and the late Gertrude Kennedy, who wanted to do something to help battered women and children.

The shelter was opened in 2003.

One of the rooms was converted into the Founding Mothers’ Shoppe, which houses laundry space and organized spaces for donated clothing and other personal care supplies.

Most survivors leave their situation quickly, with very little clothing or personal items, Donant noted.

The second space has been converted into a new Community Support Room to accommodate peer support groups.

The remodel was done by Mountain Contracting of Louisville.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei, North Canton Mayor Stephan B. Wilder, who presented the agency with a mayoral proclamation, Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula, Canton at-Large Councilman William Smuckler, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard and Stark County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Simek were among those who attended the event.

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, whose 13th District includes Canton, presented the shelter with a Congressional citation.

"Whenever people ask why I enjoy doing what I do, it's to be able to see a work come full circle," she said. "If it weren't for the work you do, many families who are troubled would have nowhere to go."

Prior to becoming its board president, Randi Smuckler worked for the Domestic Violence Project for about 30 years.

Last year, DVPI sheltered 356 men, women and children in two emergency shelters and assisted over 1,500 survivors through its legal, medical, and outreach and aftercare programs. All services and resources are provided at no cost to the survivor and their family.

According to the National Coalition on Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States every 60 seconds, equaling 10 million victims a year.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.

"There's still a lot of need," Smuckler said. "People don't want to share their situations so it's hard to get people to come and get help, but we get all walks of life - men and women," she said. "We get 18-year-olds because they have nowhere else to go."

For more information about the Domestic Violence Project, visit dvpi.org or call 330-453-7233. Visit Lowes.com/hometowns or follow #LowesHometowns for more information on the program.

If you or someone you know needs help, call:

Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter at 330-823-7223

Domestic Violence Project at 330-453-7233

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Domestic Violence Project updates via Lowe's 'Hometowns' grant