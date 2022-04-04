Domestic Violence Resources to support victims and families

Domestic violence is an ongoing issue in Memphis, in the United States, and across the world.

FOX13 dug deep into one woman’s story as she took all the right steps to protect herself and others around her, but it ended in tragedy after she, and her friend, were allegedly shot and killed by her abuser.

We know that reporting domestic violence can be extremely hard and detrimental to the victims and the families of the victims. We want you to know that you are not alone.

Our FOX13 Team has compiled a list of resources for you if you’re facing domestic violence or if someone you know is being abused. We want you to get the help you need to keep you as safe as possible.

NATIONAL

Domestic Shelters

DomesticShelters.org verified information on shelters from Los Angeles to New York City, plus domestic violence programs in between, according to their violence.

The website provides resources for your area when you enter in your location information whether it is state, zip code, city, etc.

Here is a direct link for Memphis and Shelby County.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides a Live Chat, texting and phone number to contact if you need help right then and there.

Phone: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Text: Text “START” to 88788

West Tennessee

YWCA Greater Memphis

The YWCA Great Memphis provides a 24-hour crisis and support helpline, emergency shelter, one-on-one case management services, adult and children’s counseling, legal referral services, financial literacy education, and career counseling.

The crisis and support hotline is 1-901-725-4277.

Most major cities have a YWCA that can provide the same services.

Memphis Says No More

Memphis Says No More seeks to bring awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault in an attempt to change both the public dialogue and the amount of gender violence in our city, according to their website.

The organization has several different resources for you to use if you need help on their website.

The Athena Project by the University of Memphis

The Athena Project provides evaluations and treatment for domestic violence survivors.

You can find out more information on the school’s website.

CAAP

The Cocaine and Alcohol Awareness Program provide advocacy and supportive services to victims of domestic violence.

You can find more information about this organization on their website.

Family Safety Center

The Family Safety Center of Memphis is part of a network of local, statewide and national organizations working to end domestic violence, according to their website.

The center has a 24-hour crisis line you can call at 901-800-6064.

North Mississippi

House of Grace

Houses of Grace is based in Southaven and has been operating for over twenty years in North Mississippi.

The organization educates and serves the needs of women and children impacted by domestic violence, according to their website.

Arkansas

Families in Transition

Families in Transition is an organization in West Memphis that offers shelter and support for domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault victims, according to their Facebook.

The organization has a crisis hotline you can call at 870-732-4077.



