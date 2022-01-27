Domestic violence rises during pandemic

Jan. 27—Mirroring a trend throughout the U.S., organizations in the Yuba-Sutter area reported an increase in domestic violence cases after the COVID-19 pandemic took off in 2020.

A report released in 2021 showed that domestic violence incidents in the U.S. increased by 8.1 percent following lockdown orders in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

Terri Ayers, senior advocate for Yuba County Probation Victim Services' Victim Witness Assistance Program, has assisted victims of domestic violence for over 30 years.

Through her role, Ayers provides victims with court assistance and coordinates on their behalf with support services. In 2019, Ayers was involved with 368 victim service cases. In 2020, Ayers' caseload jumped by 38 percent with 507 total victim service cases for the year.

"I can tell you our case loads did go up during the first year of the pandemic and second year of the pandemic," said Erich Runge, program manager for the Victim Witness Assistance Program.

According to Runge, the main role of the program is to assist domestic violence victims in any way it can, including court processes and criminal proceedings. Runge said the department will usually receive law enforcement reports a day or two after a domestic violence incident and advocates make contact with the victims through a call or mailed letter to provide assistance.

The Victim Witness Program works with local law enforcement agencies including the Marysville Police Department, Wheatland Police Department, Yuba County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, Yuba College and others.

"A lot of times we fill out victims of crime applications for restitution, sometimes reimbursement for lost wages or other things like that," said Runge. "One of the job duties that Terri takes pride in is the court assistance. She will notify them of court hearings. She will set up meetings with the prosecution to make sure the victim's voice is being heard. She will attend court hearings with the victims. She will sit by them and support them while they might have to testify."

Story continues

The Victim Witness Assistance Program provides its services free of charge to victims of domestic violence. The program provides emotional support, financial links, legal assistance, therapy and information regarding court proceedings to help reduce trauma for victims. The program also has its own comfort dog program. Three dogs are available to comfort all victims and witnesses of crime in Yuba County.

Despite the difficulties posed by pandemic restrictions, the Victim Witness Program continued to serve victims of domestic violence including through telehealth sessions with counselors. During the lockdown period, many court hearings were moved online via Zoom.

Ayers said the Victim Witness Program had to close its facility doors like every other office during the lockdown period but that did not stop her from providing the most amount of support she could provide.

"So Terri met clients everywhere. She met them on the steps of the Sheriff's Department and the open lobbies of the Sheriff's Department, the front steps of Marysville PD and like she said, in our parking lot and at the courthouse steps," said Runge.

Runge said court proceedings and cases are now accessed in-person. Zoom attendance is still helpful to some clients and when there are incidents of outbreaks, the court may revert the case back to virtual hearings, said Runge.

"Domestic violence, as far as violent crimes go, is one of the worst, and it's a cycle, and it's a very difficult cycle for women and men to get out of," said Ayers. "Without help and having people stand in your corner to help you navigate through the criminal justice system or through the mental health process, it's a very difficult situation to get out of for a lot of people."

As the pandemic continued in 2021, Ayers handled 490 victim service cases, a 33 percent increase from 2019. Ayers said the program usually sees more female victims of domestic violence but in the last few years, the male population victimized by domestic violence has also grown. Ayers said it seems to her that men are more reluctant to report being victimized.

"We know how scary it is to report violence like this, but nobody deserves to be treated that way in their life and unless the cycle gets stopped at some point, it's just going to keep going and get worse," said Ayers. "It is very rewarding to see someone that's been in a domestic violence situation finally have the strength to stand up for themselves and get out of that situation because no one can do it alone. It helps to have someone in your corner to give you some positive feedback and a victim compensation program. Our program is very instrumental in that because we give them an avenue to get out of that situation."

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department reported 420 domestic violence cases during 2020, according to Leslie Williams, Crime Analysis and Public Information Officer. A total of 360 domestic violence cases were reported during 2021.

"From what I can gather from the stats that law enforcement put out, there was an increase in domestic violence cases," said Debrah Collier, executive director at Casa de Esperanza. "We didn't see it in the shelter for a while and I think that's because there was a stay at home order and everybody was kind of locked down together, which made it more difficult for people who were victims to get away."

However, Collier reported that once lockdown restrictions were lifted, Casa de Esperanza, a domestic violence assistance shelter in Yuba City, saw a higher number of clients compared to what it would have expected in prior years. Casa de Esperanza is a dual agency that serves as a domestic violence shelter and a rape crisis center for victims of domestic violence or rape in the counties of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa and Beale Air Force Base. The organization also works with child abuse cases and human trafficking victims. Casa de Esperanza provides victims with counseling, advocacy and helps victims of domestic violence fill out restraining orders. Casa de Esperanza does not have a paralegal or attorney but through its collaboration of partners, including local law enforcement and the Victim Witness Program, the organization is able to steer victims to local resources.

According to Jason Roper, Community Relations Program Manager at Yuba County Health and Human Services, a total of 32 Yuba County residents reported being homeless due to domestic violence in 2020. In that same time frame, 10 Yuba County families reported being homeless due to domestic violence. In 2021, 25 Yuba County residents and seven Yuba County families reported being homeless due to domestic violence.

"In the past year and a half, we probably averaged eight to 12 clients in the shelter at a time but that does not include outside clients. We also provide services to outside clients for counseling and advocacy as well," said Collier.

Collier said one of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is not being able to shelter victims immediately if they test positive for COVID. Collier said that in these situations, collaborative partnerships with the Regional Emergency Shelter Team, the Homeless Consortium and Yuba County have been a "godsend" as they have helped Casa de Esperanza place victims in a secured, isolated hotel room or location until they test negative.

"There's a lot of things that go on in a home where there's domestic violence. I don't know if you've heard of the phrase gaslighting. Gaslighting is where a perpetrator will make someone question their own reality and make them believe they're the problem," said Collier. "Victims of domestic violence don't typically speak up because there's been gaslighting happening where they question themselves. So it's not uncommon if someone does try to speak up, they're convinced that they're not going to be believed or that they're going to sound crazy and so therefore they don't speak up. The biggest thing you can tell someone is no, please speak up. Someone's going to be there, someone's going to listen, find the right person, find someone that you think you can trust and speak up and call the shelter. Just make the phone call."

Those in need can call the Casa de Esperanza hotline at 530-674-2040. To contact the Victim Witness Program, call 530-741-6275.