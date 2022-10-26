Domestic violence shooting in Northwood, N.D. did not happen, according to police

Oct. 25—GRAND FORKS — An alleged Sunday, Oct. 23, shooting in Northwood, N.D. did not happen, according to the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.

"What was called in is not what happened," said Capt. Joel Lloyd of the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.

According to a police report, two deputies of the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute in Northwood, N.D.

The man who called to report the alleged incident told dispatch his neighbor had been laying in the dirt outside her home before another man brought her inside.

The caller reported hearing seven or eight gunshots in quick succession, and told dispatch he did not see either of his neighbors afterwards.

After speaking with the couple and arriving on scene, a sheriff's deputy confirmed a shooting had not taken place, though the man and woman both appeared to have been drinking

Later, authorities confirmed that the man had fired eight or nine rounds with his handgun outside to "blow off steam," but no one had been injured, according to the police report.

There were no arrests or injuries.