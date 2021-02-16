Domestic violence situations dangerous for all involved

Feb. 16—Sissy Carden says the first thing to do if you know a woman who is a victim of domestic violence is "believe her."

Carden, assistant director for Women in Safe Home Inc. (WISH), said a lot of people don't initially believe a woman is being abused at home.

"That's No. 1 because she doesn't believe it herself," she said. "When she tells you something's happened, believe it has happened."

She also said that understanding the victim and being supportive are important.

"No. 2 is not judging her in any form or fashion," Carden said. "Make sure she understands you're there for her no matter what she says and you're just listening and not making judgments. No. 3 is offering her a way out — making sure you find the resources to help her."

Sheri, a Muskogee residence survivor of domestic violence from different relationships over a 12-year period, asked that we not use her last name. She said she didn't understand that controlling her is actually what the men were doing.

"Until I got information, I didn't realize that's what they were doing to me years ago," she said.

She said when the violence progressed to physical abuse, that's when she understood she had to get out.

"I had taken a really bad beating on the back of my head to where I had to use my hands to block the next blow," Sheri said. "I kept thinking that next one I'm not going to be conscious. So it was that basic fear of death and it was all my fault and I'm sitting there with my head swelled up like a football helmet.

"At that point I just knew if I didn't do something and did not get away, that next blow could have been my death."

When she left, she said she felt homeless moving from place to place.

"That's when a really good friend of mine told me to call WISH."

Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department said domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous officers face on a daily basis.

Story continues

"You just don't know the person's state of mind," she said. "Those and traffic stops are the most dangerous calls that our officers do."

Hamlin said the danger comes from emotions already running high between the victim and the suspect.

"In domestic, you're talking about people that are in a relationship, what ever type of relationship that may have been," she said. "Then one of the parties calls the police on the other person and that's an interference in their privacy. They can get very upset."

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said in 2019, his office filed 113 cases on the Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA) grant. In 2020, that number rose to 236.

"It's hard to say what factors have led to the increase," Loge said. "It just seems that COVID has caused more people to be around each other or stay at home other than what was their normal routine."

While the vast majority of domestic violence cases involve women as the victim, there are men being victimized and Carden says those have gotten to a lethal case.

"One I can remember, one time the woman pulled a gun on the man and shot at him three or four times — missed him," she said. "When we see the men, it's usually because it's gotten to that place, not before. Hardly do we ever get to the non-lethal stage with men.

"I know that they're out there, they just hardly ever come. They're welcome in our shelter, as well."

Carden also said that there are many times that victims feel they are the cause of the violence against them.

"You'd be surprised how many walk into my shelter saying 'I caused this, I wouldn't keep my mouth shut,'" she said. "'Or I didn't do what he asked me to do.' She'll blame herself because she's been brainwashed to believe that."

Carden believes that you need to be "brutally honest" with a person if you know he or she is being victimized.

"Just tell them, 'This is not your fault,'" she said. "Just remind her 'You didn't wake up one morning and say 'I'm going to be abused.' You didn't ask for this."

That's something that Sheri says keeps her going.

"I didn't think I would ever see again. WISH did it with such love and showed it's not my fault. If it hadn't been for them, I probably would be dead by now."

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship dial 9-1-1 or WISH at (918) 682-7879.