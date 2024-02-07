Domestic violence, stalking victims say program meant to protect them is dangerously flawed

WPXI.com News Staff

Domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking impact more than 12 million people in our country a year.

In Pennsylvania, there’s a program that aims to hide a victim’s address from a would-be attacker, but some say it has some dangerous flaws.

On Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., reporter Nicole Ford is shining a light on a hole in the Address Confidentiality Program and what a small change could mean for a person living in fear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW