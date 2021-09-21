As a domestic violence survivor, I can't stop thinking about Gabby Petito

Anyone who has survived domestic violence could have told you Gabby Petito, 22, appeared to be in trouble. A few days ago, one of my best friends, a fellow survivor, sent me the link to the bodycam footage.

We hadn’t spoken of the case yet, but we had both been following it hour by hour. Neither of us cared about #vanlife, and we were both aware of how fixated the news media get on pretty white girl victims in a country where 710 Indigenous people have already been missing for a decade in Wyoming and many more Black girls have yet to be found.

But we latched onto Gabby’s story less because we saw ourselves in her, and more because we saw our abusers in her partner.

We had both dated men whom others didn’t see as threatening. They were white men with slim physiques, a passion for social justice, progressive politics. They were immensely Instagram-friendly. They knew how to pick just the right wrinkled T-shirt, faded jeans and smile for the perfect persona, moment and look they wanted to project.

“Ugh I don’t trust this f---ing guy,” my friend texted me.

We had both learned that what initially seemed like extreme jealousy, mental health “episodes” or just really, really bad fights were in fact part of a pattern of emotionally abusive behavior known as coercive control.

We had built invisible cages around ourselves to placate our abusers and, years later, were still clawing our way out into a world where they still lurked. We suspected that Brian Laundrie, 23, had manipulated Gabby into believing that her anxiety and their issues were her fault, a result of defects in her character, not his. And later, a report from her friend about his controlling nature seemed to line up with our intuition.

In the video, Gabby told the cops she was afraid of Brian leaving her without a ride. They were in Moab, Utah, at the time, on the edge of the desert, where temperatures often hovered around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Petito was crying during police stop

There’s still much that we don’t know about this case, and we can never know how things could have gone differently. But I believe that Gabby Petito’s life could have been saved if the police officers who responded to the domestic incident had the training to see what victims and survivors immediately recognized as red flags.

As shown in the body camera footage, Gabby was crying. She was anxious – over the tiniest things, like dirt on the floor of the van! – but the anxiety was overwhelming, life-disrupting, as if it were, in fact, over something far larger.

She also mentioned that Brian didn’t support her dreams, that he didn’t think she could successfully jump-start a blog or – presumably – the career she was working on as a would-be travel influencer.

She had scratched his face and climbed headfirst into the driver’s side window of the van in a desperate attempt to get inside that van – her van – as if she knew that this person was, in fact, capable of leaving her in the middle of nowhere. She told police that was what she was afraid of.

In their response, the cops were impressively empathetic and caring, but they also showed their biases. One mentioned his own anxieties and fights he had had with his partner, how one person’s anxiety could set off another’s. Just as they were tempted to see Gabby and Brian’s fight as just like theirs, I was tempted to see their altercation as just like those I had had with my ex-abuser.

Cops bring a set of biases to domestic violence situations, and they are biases almost everyone shares: Abusers are violent brutes who are out of control and whose crimes are evident. There are busted lips, bruised wrists, screaming that doesn’t stop after they arrive.

Reality of abuse is often complex

Survivors know the reality is far more complex than what makes it on TV. The vast majority of abuse stays hidden and flows between two people constantly, even when everything seems all held together in public and online.

The reality? Many abusers are exactly who we don’t want to think they could be: charming, conversational, even-keeled, normal. Someone you’d swipe right on in a heartbeat, hoping he will, too, simply because he looks the part.

Abusers are experts at making a situation look like what’s it’s not. But that’s where the law comes in: to protect us from our biases, to prevent us from making decisions that could put someone in danger because we’re incapable of seeing the truth for what it really is in the midst of desert heat, speeding cars on the roadside, the need to come up with a report and carry on.

The cops didn’t want to arrest Gabby out of kindness and, perhaps, out of some kind of chivalry (or benevolent sexism, white privilege). Regardless of the multiple factors pingponging in their heads, something didn’t fit. The couple's stories had holes in them. Gabby was, as the police pointed out, a 110-pound, lanky young woman. She didn’t look or seem like a perpetrator. She was, after all, crying.

But they also knew that, according to the law, they technically had to arrest her, as she had supposedly assaulted Brian. Marks from her fingernails were on his face and arm. In their desire to avoid this move, they walked away and read the definition of assault to each other, questioning whether she had intended to hurt him.

Ultimately, the cops decided she hadn’t, that this was more of a mental health crisis. They did what they thought was the compassionate thing to do: They connected Brian with a domestic violence shelter for a free hotel stay and allowed Gabby to keep the van. They told them to take a breather.

In some sense, this was understandable: They allowed Gabby and Brian to avoid the headache of entering the system. Gabby didn’t have to be fingerprinted or go to jail. Brian didn’t have to waive the automatic restraining order against his fiancee, whom he didn’t want to punish in the first place. They didn’t have to attend court. She couldn’t hurt him, they thought.

Now we know that Gabby must have been in danger. While the full story has yet to come out and Brian remains missing, a body has been found near where the two were seen in Bridger-Teton National Forest. According to the FBI, it matches her description.

A few years after I left my abuser, I found a brief questionnaire that I believed could have saved my life or at least helped me leave sooner (though, of course, the most dangerous time is just after a separation). It was called the danger risk assessment, and it was designed to tell someone just how close they were to being killed by their partner.

The danger risk assessment has recently been criticized for oversimplifying domestic violence, for focusing only on highly life-threatening circumstances – like having a partner who has tried to strangle you or who owns a gun.

Since then, our understanding of domestic violence has broadened to include the often subtler clues that someone is being abused, that their partner has forced them to give away their own freedom.

Often, I’ve wondered: How can I get every woman in America to take a quiz on coercive control? How can I persuade them to see what I didn’t see for so long: the gaslighting, the manipulation; the creeping isolation; the financial, digital and social control so you gradually concede to someone whose need for power over you is inexhaustible?

For me, as it does for so many, the downhill slide began with the smallest things: the high-heeled boots that I wore, a blouse that fell too low when I leaned over to play pool, a conversation with two men at the bar as I waited on my drink. But then, the fights grew and grew in frequency and intensity until they were something else: a crime.

What if the police had asked Gabby about the red flags so many of us have memorized, deep in our bones, so we’re never victimized again? What if a domestic violence survivor had responded to that call?

Many of us still feel like our experiences of abuse weren’t real because they weren’t physical, because there weren’t marks, because cops wouldn’t believe us, because no one ever called 911, because we fought back, because we weren’t perfect victims, because – the hardest thing to say – we are still alive.

But psychological abuse is real. Contrary to popular opinion, it is the single clearest warning sign of a partnership that can become life-threatening. It’s the thread that runs through all abusive relationships. And it’s exceedingly common, especially in the years when we should be exploring new frontiers and chasing our dreams: ages 18 to 24.

We have to find a way to pause and point it out to each other, regardless of our biases, regardless of all the different ways we explain it away. Before it’s too late. It’s a fog that’s so difficult to see through, so hard to talk about, especially when you love someone, when they’re the body that fills the driver's seat beside you.

But in light of what happened to Gabby, how her story has snared our attention, I can’t help but think that now is the time to talk about it.

Now’s the time to push our representatives to take coercive control more seriously, to shape our laws to better match the experiences and wisdom of survivors, to shed a light on what comes long before physical violence, the police report, the recovery of a body.

Lauren Krouse is a freelance writer who focuses on the issues of health and domestic violence.

