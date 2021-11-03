Domestic violence survivor helps others through nonprofit she founded

Nov. 2—Marica Phipps was severely abused by her husband, the father of her children. In 2008, she suffered subdural hemorrhage from being kicked multiple times on her head which left her unconscious. She said this attack almost killed her, but this wasn't the only time she almost died.

Phipps was emotionally, verbally and physically abused for over seven years. Her next near death assault was in 2013, where she said she was beaten, strangled and kicked, and forced to leave her house unclothed in the snow, she said she knew she needed to survive for herself and her two daughters.

Navigating the justice system

She finally mustered enough courage to leave after that assault and expected the court process to be easier than it was.

"You think that right away, they're gonna go to prison, they're gonna be held accountable ... took almost two years for him to be sentenced," she said. "And it wasn't a maybe this happened, maybe that could happen. There was plenty of pictures, there was plenty of evidence, there was plenty of everything."

Through her trauma she founded Battered Not Broken, a nonprofit which helps domestic violence victims and survivors.

"I kind of navigated the law, the judicial system, the recovery, all of those things by myself," she said. "And so I always say that God just put it on my heart to create something to help other people so that whatever it was that I was going through was not going to be in vain."

Phipps gave a victim impact statement when he was sentenced because she wanted her children to know the justice system works.

"I said to the judge the day he was sentenced, I wanted to be able to — I have three kids, two daughters at the time and I said 'I just want to be able to show my kids that the system works. That when you speak up and when you talk about injustice and what has happened to you that somebody listened, please don't let me stand here today and not listen," she said. and she did listen, she sentenced him to six years from that day."

Her abuser entered into an Alford Plea which means he didn't admit guilt to the charge against him. After everything, she described the justice system as disheartening.

Phipps' abuser was released from prison in July.

Why Battered not Broken was started

Phipps isn't the first victim of domestic violence and she won't be the last. With her nonprofit, she hopes to save one person from staying in an abusive relationship.

"I overstayed my welcome for sure just because of fear, unworthiness, I didn't think I was good enough," she said. "They keep you trapped ... after you've been there for so long, you're just like, it's just easier to stay ... the devil you know, is better than the one that you don't. So it just made it easier to stay."

Phipps said her goal is to change the mindset of domestic violence victims and help them "flip a switch" to see their self worth.

How COVID-19 affected Battered Not Broken

Battered Not Broken provides several resources for survivors including support groups that help with healing. Some of the support groups are virtual due to COVID-19, and some she hopes to make virtual.

"Prior to COVID I held workshops on conscious awareness, because I felt that was the key. The workshop was focused on tapping into those instincts and power, to keep you safe emotionally and physically against violence," she said. "Especially partner and sexual abuse. I hope to soon open that workshop up virtually, because it's needed even more now with all of the isolation that COVID has brought."

Phipps said she saw an increase in domestic violence victims since the pandemic as well because it was stressful for everyone, including those living in dysfunctional and unsafe environments.

"For a lot of victims, work was the only "safe" space and gave them relief away from their home situation at least while they were at work; as a result, I saw a lot more women reaching out for help and hope because of the abuse at home," she said.

Phipps said educating young adults on dating and healthy relationships is important to combat domestic violence. She said red flags can be missed when wanting to be loved, accepted and validated.

"I always say you can't prevent what you don't see and you can't heal from what you don't identify," she said. "Being aware and conscious is the key in all aspects of life; the ability to be aware and conscious of yourself and those around you is the starting line in staying safe."