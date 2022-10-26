Domestic violence survivor, IUK professor encourages others to talk back

Oct. 26—Christina Romero-Ivanova was driving home with her daughter from Indiana University Kokomo a few years ago.

The two talked about what plenty of moms and daughters do — life, college, dating.

As Romero-Ivanova listened, she realized her daughter had been raped.

"We had one more thing in common," Romero-Ivanova realized, a victim of sexual assault as a child.

Since then, Romero-Ivanova, along with her daughter, have been outspoken domestic violence survivors.

Romero-Ivanova, an education professor at IUK, was this year's featured Angel Walk speaker. The annual walk held on campus serves as a fundraiser and awareness event for domestic violence.

The IUK professor spoke to a crowd of students and community members about the power of storytelling, inside the Student Activities and Event Center.

It's a concept Romero-Ivanova has studied, researched and written about. Simply, storytelling is a way to "unsilence," especially for a victim, Romero-Ivanova said.

But storytelling doesn't have to be vocal or even written, though those are both effective mediums. It can be through the tattoos on one own's skin, wearing a t-shirt or holding a sign, like many students who attended the Angel Walk.

"I am a survivor who found the courage to tell her story in many ways," Romero-Ivanova said.

The importance, Romero-Ivanova stressed to the crowd, is to keep talking about one's experiences.

"I stand here now in this place to encourage you to continue to talk back," she said. "No one can silence the experiences you went through."

Storytelling gives a person agency, a form of action, the professor explained.

Romero-Ivanova was tasked by the Family Service Association of Howard County, which partners with IUK to host the Angel Walk, to create digital rape survivor stories for the Indiana State Senate.

Her work contributed to the Senate passing a bill that updated rape law to include consent language. "Consent" is not in the new law; however, it does include what isn't consent.

The updated law states a person who has sexual intercourse with someone commits rape if they: "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts."

Past rape survivors have said they would have benefited from stronger language.

Attendees braved the rain and the walk went on outside.

"This is important work, to support survivors ... and bid farewell to domestic violence forever," said Chancellor Mark Canada, who gave opening remarks.

IUK faculty are trained to recognize the signs of domestic violence. Every faculty member receives this training. Incoming students do, too.

"It gives them an idea on what kind of signals to recognize," said Tess Barker, vice chancellor of student affairs.

Company sponsors and community donations raised more than $15,000, which goes to FSA's general operations. Last year, FSA fielded 3,000 crisis calls. Tracy Martino, executive director of FSA, said they've surpassed that number this year.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.