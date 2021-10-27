Domestic violence survivors share their stories at annual event

Oct. 27—It wasn't easy talking about her experience at first, but Amber Kinsey saw the impact she could have in telling her story.

Kinsey continues to speak publicly as a domestic violence survivor who was victimized as both a child and adult.

"I tell it to make sure everybody is aware that it's out there," she told the crowd at Tuesday's annual Angel Walk at Indiana University Kokomo. "For all of you dealing with it, you're not alone."

Members from the community and college students, who made up a large portion of participants, listened as Kinsey spoke prior to the walk.

"The more you talk about it, the easier it gets," she said.

Jennifer Roadruck is learning that, too. Roadruck joined Kinsey at the Pavilion to share her experiences as a survivor.

Her comments were brief but emotional, as she touched on the issue of women who stay in an abusive relationship.

"Because you don't know any different, and these programs help you realize your worth," she said, referencing the services provided by Family Service Association (FSA) of Howard County Inc.

The Angel Walk is an annual fundraiser for FSA's domestic violence shelter. Last year, the shelter assisted 186 people and provided more than 3,000 shelter days for those in need.

The shelter provides housing for any woman, man or child who needs help leaving a relationship.

Kinsey is working with the United State of Women Kokomo to raise funds to renovate the domestic violence shelter and give the living spaces a much-needed facelift. The Adopt-A-Room initiative has raised $17,000.

Kinsey, who utilized FSA services as a survivor, said many women come to the shelter with nothing. She is still looking for sponsors to help with the remodeling. To donate or get involved, contact Kinsey at AKinsey2020@gmail.com.

The pandemic has slowed the project, but the goal is $55,000, much of which will go toward renovating the shelter's kitchen.

Roadruck is working on getting her license with the hopes of working at the shelter. As a recovering addict, Roadruck said she understands the impact a personal testimonial can have. She wants to have that same impact on other domestic violence survivors.

"The more I did, the more I wanted to help and speak out about it," she said. "It's hard for me to talk about it ... but it makes it worth it."

FSA worked with about 70 IUK students as they learned about the services offered and who helped raise money as part of the Angel Walk.

"I've been impressed with the student response talking about domestic violence and knowing the signs," said Angie Ciski, director of community services.

The one-mile walk around campus began following Kinsey's and Roadruck's remarks.

Donning teal shirts that said "not on our campus, not in our community," walkers took to Kingston's Crossing trail that was adorned with purple ribbons, red flags to watch out for in relationships and positive messages.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.