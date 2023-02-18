Domestic violence suspect allegedly rams police car, damages 5 vehicles in pursuit

Feb. 17—A domestic violence suspect was arrested Friday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs after he allegedly rammed a police car and damaged a total of five vehicles before fleeing from officers on foot, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a victim of alleged domestic violence came to the Sand Creek Police substation. She told officers that she was held against her will in her apartment and was injured, according to police.

Officers located the suspect at the 2100 block of Delta Drive.. The suspect was in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex when he allegedly rammed a police cruiser. Police said two police vehicles and three civilian cars were damaged.

Police said the man fled on foot, but a police K9 intercepted him. The suspect, identified by police as Brandon Phillips, was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges related to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE