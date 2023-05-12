Domestic violence suspect arrested again

May 11—A woman arrested last August after her husband told authorities she attacked him with a pipe is back in jail after allegedly threatening to kill him with a butcher knife.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a disturbance call from the 400 block of East Glenn Drive around 3 p.m. April 25 and when they arrived, Tammara McClinton's husband told them she scratched his hand and arm and threatened him with a butcher knife.

The report stated it was the second family violence incident reported to authorities in two days.

McClinton, 52, was arrested on suspicion of continuous violence against the family.

McClinton was indicted last September after her husband told deputies on Aug. 16 that she had hit him in the face with a pipe and used the pipe to break a porch light and dent a dog dish.

The judge in that case revoked McClinton's bond following the April 25 incident and issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was booked into the Ector County jail Tuesday and is being held without bond.

Ector County Court records indicate her attorney suspects McClinton may not be competent to stand trial and would like her evaluated by mental health experts.