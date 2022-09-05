Domestic violence suspect fatally shot after grabbing deputy's gun in Needles

Domestic violence suspect Nikolas McPheter, 27, of Canyon Lake was fatally shot after he gained control of a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm in Needles.

A 27-year-old domestic violence suspect from Riverside County was shot dead after grabbing a deputy’s firearm in Needles, authorities reported.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that at 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, two deputies from the Colorado River/Needles Station conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Toyota Scion occupied by two people.

The traffic stop was near West Broadway and L streets, east of Interstate 40 and west of the California/Arizona border.

Deputies discovered the passenger of the vehicle was a protected person in a court-ordered domestic violence restraining order against the driver, Nikolas McPheter of Canyon Lake.

Canyon Lake is a gated, master-planned community between Interstates 15 and 215, east of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

When deputies attempted to detain McPheter, he resisted, and a struggle ensued. McPheter then gained control of a deputy’s firearm and he was fatally shot by sheriff’s officials.

McPheter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation, which continues.

Sheriff's officials did not state if any deputy was injured. They also offered no further information.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

