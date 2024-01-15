Domestic violence suspect hospitalized after being shot by deputy

Jan. 15—PEDRO — The state is investigating after a Lawrence County deputy shot a suspect during a domestic violence call after the suspect threatened to kill a woman on Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office went to a house at 9694 State Route 93 in Pedro after getting a call about a domestic violence situation.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they were confronted in the front yard by a suspect with a weapon threatening to kill a woman.

A deputy fired his weapon and hit the suspect, who was then taken by ambulance to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The names have been withheld as this investigation is in this earliest stage.

When contacted for comment, Sheriff Jeff Lawless said that since the shooting involved a deputy, he contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation. He referred further questions to BCI.

A spokesperson for BCI confirmed that there was an investigation into the incident.

"No officers were injured. BCI's investigation is active and ongoing. No additional information is available at this time," the spokesperson said, adding that the agency could not release the condition of the suspect.

After BCI's investigation is completed, the results of the officer's involvement will be turned over to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson and his office will determine if the case will be sent to the grand jury or not.

BCI will not comment on the case further until either the grand jury declines to indict or if the case goes to court.