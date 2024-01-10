Domestic violence suspect hospitalized after being shot by deputy

Jan. 10—PEDRO — The state is investigating after a Lawrence County deputy shot a suspect during a domestic violence call after the suspect threatened to kill a woman on Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office went to a house at 9694 State Route 93 in Pedro after getting a call about a domestic violence situation.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they were confronted in the front yard by a suspect with a weapon threatening to kill a woman.

A deputy fired his weapon and hit the suspect, who was then taken by ambulance to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been contacted and will be conducting an investigation.

The names have been withheld as this investigation is in this earliest stage.