Domestic violence suspect at large after Friday afternoon assault in Shelton

The suspect in a Friday afternoon domestic violence assault in Shelton remained at large Saturday, and police are asking for help locating him.

At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, the Shelton Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a radio call in the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

The officers contacted a domestic violence victim and determined a felony assault had occurred. The initial information indicated the suspect was still inside the home and armed with a gun. Officers initiated a SWAT call out after numerous attempts to get the suspect to come out of the house. Mason County’s regional SWAT team, Washington State Patrol’s SWAT team and members of the Pierce County SWAT team came to the scene to assist.

Over the next 12 hours, the SWAT teams searched the home as well as vehicles and other structures on the property. Ultimately, the suspect identified as 27-year-old David Thomas Sanchez was not located and is still at large.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Shelton Police Department.

The location where the assault was reported is known to police and has an active code enforcement case.