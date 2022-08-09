Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar.

According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area, as they use drones and K9 units to search the area.

The man is described as 56-years-old, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, long and curly blonde-grey hair, wearing an orange shirt and jeans. He fled the area on foot.

The man may be armed and deputies are asking nearby residents to stay indoors and lock the doors.

If you have information about this incident or have seen this man, call 911.