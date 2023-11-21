Domestic violence suspect runs head-on into fence during Pierce County pursuit

A man wanted on multiple domestic violence warrants ran head-on into a fence while trying to run from Pierce County deputies.

Deputies were looking for the man when he was spotted in a truck just after 11 p.m. on October 30th.

Deputies recognized the truck because it was owned by a woman who had a protection order out against the man, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Sergeant Darren Moss.

Deputies pulled up next to the truck at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of 104th Street South in Tacoma.

When deputies recognized the driver as the man wanted on multiple domestic violence warrants, the man got out of the truck and ran away on foot.

A deputy’s bodycam video shows the chase starting in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The man then ran across an empty field.

When he reached a fence at the edge of the field, the man ran into it instead of jumping over it.

The bodycam video shows the man on the ground while deputies put handcuffs on him and arrest him.

Moss says the suspect was booked for violating a protection order, unlawful imprisonment, and obstructing police.

On top of that, he was also booked on the warrants for which he was originally wanted: Unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, DV assault 2nd degree, 2 counts of DV felony harassment, DV residential burglary, DV assault 4th degree, DV protection order violation, DV malicious mischief 3rd degree, two counts of DV protection order violation, and recreational fishing 1st Shoot/Gaff/Snag Fish.