Domestic violence suspect shoots at Seattle police officers

A suspect in a domestic violence incident shot at Seattle police officers in North Seattle Monday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 13200 block of Linden Avenue North to investigate a report of domestic violence.

While trying to take the man into custody, he fled from officers.

As officers tried to capture the man, the suspect shot at them, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

No officers were hit by gunfire.

Police found the man a short time later and took him into custody.

A short time later, officers heard gunshots from the north and dispatchers started receiving 911 calls for another shooting in the area that left a man dead.

One of the victims in this incident was declared deceased. Chief Diaz provided information on this shooting — and an unrelated earlier incident where a suspect shot at officers — at the scene. pic.twitter.com/CpmXi8ZmJX — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 30, 2022

