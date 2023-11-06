Domestic violence suspect shot after barging into Fresno home. Police say he crashed a car, ran

A fight between a motorist and his occupant that may have led to a vehicle crash ended Sunday with the driver being shot by a Fresno homeowner after he allegedly made his way into the home while trying to flee.

The incident unfolded at 1:45 p.m. at North Island Waterpark Drive, near West Shaw Avenue.

Fresno Police Lt. Skye Leibee said officers assisted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in a domestic violence incident while the vehicle was being driven. The sheriff’s helicopter was overhead and was able to view the vehicle traveling southbound on Island Waterpark Drive.

Deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle to investigate the complaint of domestic violence.

No pursuit took place, Leibee said, but deputies saw a cloud of dust in the area and noticed a crash.

Deputies saw the vehicle disabled in the middle of the roadway after it struck with a parked vehicle. Deputies saw the alleged suspect, described as a man in his 50s, fleeing into a nearby home. There, he began fighting with the home’s occupants.

One of the residents pulled out a gun and fired on the suspect at least once.

Leibee said the suspect was taken to a hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Officers tracked down the original victim of the domestic violence complaint and interviewed her.

Officers had set up a perimeter in the neighborhood after the wounded suspect refused to surrender.

He was later taken into custody without incident, Leibee said. Leibee said the suspect is expected to face several charges.

The two occupants of the home where the suspect entered were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.