Domestic violence suspected in deadly stabbing in Charlotte, CMPD says

Police are investigating a domestic-violence related stabbing that left one person dead in east Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence with a deadly weapon call on Perth Court near the intersection of The Plaza and Milton Road Friday at about 5:30 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the victim, who had multiple stab wounds, dead.

Officers left the scene with one suspect in custody, and detectives were interviewing witnesses, according to a CMPD press release.

People who feel they are in danger or experiencing domestic violence can use several national or local resources:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 800-799-7233 or texting “START” to 88788 at any time.

The Greater Charlotte Hope Line, a local 24-hour hotline for domestic violence or sexual assault, parenting support, and domestic violence shelter, can be reached at 980-771-4673.

Mecklenburg County Community Support Services, which provides counseling for adults or children who are experiencing or have witnessed domestic violence, can be reached at 704-336-3210.

Mecklenburg County’s survivor resource center, located in Suite 530 of the Children & Family Services Center Building in Uptown Charlotte, offers short-term help with navigating resources.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. They can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.