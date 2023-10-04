Domestic violence taking toll on Daviess County

Oct. 4—A local organization is reaching out to raise awareness and help offer solutions during domestic violence month. Kathy Bush, education/outreach and volunteer coordinator for Hope's Voice says the county is full of such cases.

"It is typical to have couple of police reports of domestic violence every day in Daviess County," she said. "It can be a battery or violation of a protective order, but we see those all the time. The problem is that those are just the ones that are reported to law enforcement. There are a much larger numbers of events that are not reported. You can't believe how many cases that never get reported."

Officials say there are a lot of reasons that victims of domestic violence do not make reports.

"They know that often if they call the police they are then in more danger from their abuser," said Bush. "They also fear that their lives will be turned upside down. They may have to leave their home and go to a shelter or a safe place."

In 2022 officials at Hope's Voice provided assistance for 113 adults and 150 children in Daviess County. The organization also served 255 adults and 168 children in Knox County.

Nationally, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are considered as victims of domestic abuse from an intimate partner. Of those cases 19% involve a weapon and when a weapon is involved that raises the possibility of a domestic confrontation turning into a homicide by 500%. Officials also report that domestic violence results in $5.8 billion in health care costs for medical treatment and counseling.

"Domestic violence can be physical, emotional and verbal, sexual, economic, and there is a lot of isolation and intimidation," said Bush. "Also, often after the victim leaves the abuser, they try to use the children to control them. I tell people that often when there is an amber alert it is a non-custodial parent taking the kids to frighten the victim."

Bush says providing assistance to victims of domestic abuse is a busy job that not only has Hope's Voice keeping counselors on the go but also results in a lot of fund raising to make sure the victims get all of the services they need.

"We are always writing grants to try and bring in more money for more positions here to help more people," she said. "We apply for lots of grants so we can provide people with housing assistance and counseling services."

Hope's Voice is funded through a federal Victims of Crime Act or VOCA grant, but the agency is looking at a big cut.

"This year we are looking at a 40% decrease in funding from VOCA because of the crime act," said Bush. "That is going to take a real toll on service providers like us. We have a concern that financially we may not be able to provide the help people need. We are now looking for other funding sources. We are asking people to contact their congressman and have them put the money back into VOCA."

Bush says the organization often helps the victims find new places to live. Sometimes that involves going to a shelter in Evansville or Bloomington. Other times is can mean some temporary shelter at an area hotel.

"We do have a housing grant that allows us to provide some transitional housing, so instead of people going to a shelter we can help them get back on their feet again faster by moving into their own apartment," she said. "We are willing to meet with people wherever we are needed. We will meet with them at the hospital, the police station."

One thing that officials say about domestic violence is that it travels. If a victim winds up in a court room or a hospital it is not unusual for that violence to follow them and that can put a lot more people at risk.

"Police recognize that their most dangerous calls tend to be to domestic violence calls," said Bush. "It can result in violence at the hospital, the victim's workplace, even a court room."

During domestic violence month Bush says Hope's Voice is wanting to get out information to others, like police and medical staff, who deal with domestic victims on what to look for and ways to help.

The organization is also conducting a "purple campaign" so that the public is more aware of domestic violence.

"Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness, and we have these beautifully decorated purple pumpkins on display all over the city and county," said Bush. "The local coffee shops have put labels on their cups with our hotline number on it. The local bakeries are doing purple treats to make people more aware and get more conversations started."

Hope's Voice will be conducting an online auction on Oct. 20 to raise money for their programs. To participate people can go to the Hope's Voice Facebook page.

People who find that they are victims of domestic abuse can call the organization day or night for help.

"We do have a 24-hour hotline that is manned and can provide help in Knox and Daviess County," said Bush. "The number is 812-899-4673. Someone can reach an advocate there 24-7. The hotline workers are highly trained and can assist people in getting protective orders."