Domestic violence, thefts, grocery delivery failure reported to law enforcement

A 19-year-old Dover woman was arrested on Hothem Avenue NE, Sandyville, on Thursday for violating a protection order, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement was called to the home for possible domestic violence. It was later determined that the domestic assault occurred in New Philadelphia.

A Sandyville man was arrested Thursday for domestic violence and felonious assault on Beckel Avenue NE for several incidents since December, according to the sheriff's department.

A woman from Wes Court Road SW in Oxford Township told a deputy sheriff on Friday that a woman who had been staying with her stole jewelry and other items from her, then burned them.

A woman from Moores Ridge Road SE in the Uhrichsville area said Friday that a man transferred her $150 into his Cash App account after she let him use her phone for a social media messaging function. The incident was reported to the sheriff's office.

A man told a deputy early Friday that he found his truck wrecked on Barnhill Road after it was stolen from his driveway in Barnhill.

A woman from W. Shafer Avenue, Dover, called 911 on Friday afternoon because a store had not delivered her groceries. Officers told her 911 is strictly for emergency use.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Law enforcement fields calls about violence, theft, grocery delivery