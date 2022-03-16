Domestic violence in Tom Green County: Here's how to get help

Trigger warning: Discussions of violence and abuse.

SAN ANGELO — Millions of people experience it, but don't say a word. Maybe they are worried saying something will put them in danger, or they may feel embarrassed.

Domestic violence is a reality in the Concho Valley and across the world, and victims often suffer alone.

"Love should NOT hurt," said Melissa Hernandez, victim services advocate for Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services. "If it does, ask for help. Asking for help is a strength."

Richard Espinoza, public information officer for SAPD, urged people who experience domestic violence to come forward.

"The State of Texas and Tom Green County take domestic and family violence very seriously, and have resources available to victims in the case that they are incapable of leaving their abusers for whatever reason," Espinoza said.

There are several organizations ready to help. From escape plans, emergency assistance or just someone to talk to, here's a look at what you should do and who you can contact for help:

Candles are placed outside the Family Shelter of San Angelo during a vigil for victims of domestic violence Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

What to do if you experience domestic violence in Tom Green County

Whether you are a victim of domestic violence or witness it, Espinoza urges people to report it to law enforcement.

"The main thing that we would like people to do regarding domestic/family violence is to contact police and have the incident investigated and documented at the bare minimum," he said. "We are able to give information and offer resources to the victims that they would never know of or get otherwise."

People can contact SAPD at 325-655-6256 during regular business hours or non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 after hours. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 325-655-8111. If there is an emergency, contact 911.

Espinoza also addressed two common myths regarding contacting law enforcement in these cases. The myths are: the first person to call police is considered the victim, and every investigation leads to an arrest.

"Whoever calls first is irrelevant and plays little to no part in how officers conduct their investigation," he said.

Investigators examine what happened and make arrests based on if there was a physical assault and if they can determine who the aggressor was, Espinoza said.

"Although some investigations do lead to an arrest, we try using other options such as separating all parties involved if no assault had occurred," he said. "Our goal is to prevent the furtherance of violence and to prevent an assault from occurring if one hasn’t already occurred."

Espinoza also addressed that anyone can be abused, regardless of gender.

Hernandez mentioned that having a safety plan is important. The Tom Green County Crisis Intervention Unit can help with that.

"We never tell a victim what they should do because every situation is different, and leaving an abuser without a safety plan can result in the victim being killed," she said. "Instead, we make them aware of their reporting options and help them with the criminal justice process."

Domestic violence signal includes to hold your hand up with palm facing other person. Tuck thumb into palm and fold fingers down over thumb.

One thing people may not know, according to Hernandez, is that victims of abuse can break their rental lease "if they are a victim of domestic or sexual violence."

The Family Shelter stated some people might not realize certain behaviors are abusive.

"Violence is not just hitting with a fist or getting hospitalized with an injury," according to a list the shelter gives to clients. "It includes many different actions."

There are various types of abuse: physical, economic/financial, verbal, emotional and digital/technological.

Here are San Angelo area resources for domestic abuse victims

One common concern in abuse situations, according to Espinoza, is that people might stay in abusive relationships because they feel they won't be able to support themselves.

"We have many resources that we utilize to assist victims (to) get to the point where they are able to support themselves," he said. "Some of which are the Tom Green County Crisis Intervention Unit and the Family Shelter."

Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services offers assistance to victims of domestic and family violence, along with support. Call 325-658-8888.

"Our area of specialty is working with victims/survivors of sexual violence crimes and gender discrimination," Hernandez said. "Often times, services such as domestic violence and sexual violence might overlap."

When they overlap, the center refers clients to the Family Shelter and/or the Crisis Intervention Unit. The center will continue helping victims as needed.

"We partner with many local and state agencies that we can refer clients to if they are dealing with any type of stalking, legal matter, housing needs, financial needs, etc.," Hernandez said. "No matter the situation, we always believe the victim and will do our best to help them work through their healing journey."

The Crisis Intervention Unit, comprised of civilian volunteers, helps victims of violent crimes or other crisis. They can help people navigate protective orders, compensation applications, create an escape plan, assist with law enforcement and offer limited funds for assistance. Call their office at 325-227-8753 or if you need assistance call 325-655-8111 and ask dispatch to get the on call volunteer.

The Family Shelter, which offers shelter and assistance to victims of domestic, family and dating violence, including families with children. Call 325-655-5774.

For legal help involving family violence, call 800-374-4673. There is also the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, which can help with safety planning, legal help and referrals to other services.

'Love should not hurt,' a message for domestic violence victims

Officials with Open Arms and the Family Shelter want people who experience abuse to know they deserve better.

"You are worthy of living a healthy and violence free life," Hernandez said.

Valerie Tillery, program director of the shelter, also urged people to reach out.

"While it is hard to believe that someone they love can hurt them, no one deserves to be beat or abused. Reach out for help," she said.

Here are some excerpts from a letter given to victims of domestic violence and emotional abuse from the family shelter:

"One area that people can’t seem to come out of at first is the foggy cloud of confusion and decision making. The breaking point for one may not be the breaking point for another. Perhaps you have been so wrapped up in the trauma that you haven’t recognized the signs -- unhappiness, unpredictable emotions, flashbacks, and even physical symptoms like headaches or nausea. The list goes on.

"You can choose to draw on available resources, social support and community connection. ... You deserve to be happy. You deserve joy in your heart. You are worth it."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

