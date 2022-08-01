Domestic violence turns fatal when Fresno woman stabs partner to death, police say

Fresno police said Monday they arrested a woman who stabbed her partner to death last week.

Officers arrested Destiny Angel, 30, for the stabbing death of 28-year-old Angel Huerta, police said. The two were dating and had a child together, according to police.

Officers were called to Olive Avenue and Fifth Street about 8 a.m. Thursday and found Huerta with multiple stab wounds, police have said.

He died at Community Regional Medical Center a short time later, police said.

Evidence from the scene, including surveillance video, pointed to Angel, police said on Monday. They said the stabbing arose from a domestic violence-related altercation.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.