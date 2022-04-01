Domestic violence, vandalism and home burglary reported to law enforcement

A woman told police early Friday that her ex-boyfriend choked her, assaulted her and took her phone in the 1300 block of Fifth Street NW, New Philadelphia.

Burglary was reported Thursday from the 10000 block of Copperhead Road NW in the Sugarcreek area, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. A woman said and unknown person walked into her house while she was in the bathroom. The intruder bolted out the back door after noticing her. Later that day, she saw that about 20 totes were missing from her garage.

Vandalism was reported Thursday at the Trumpet in the Land amphitheater at 1600 Trumpet Drive NE, New Philadelphia. Someone broke into the scene shop. Fluorescent light bulbs were broken. A drill and caulking gun were missing. Foam was sprayed into locks.

A truck bed tool box was reported missing Thursday in the 1900 block of Saltwell Road NW in the Dover area,

A Zoarville woman told a deputy on Thursday that someone opened a Bank of America card in her name. She said the unknown individual opened the account for $20,000.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Burglary occurs while Sugarcreek area woman at home