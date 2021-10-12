Domestic violence, victim resources discussed

Oct. 12—HIGH POINT — "I know he's going to come after me again," a two-time domestic violence survivor said as she shared her experience of being handcuffed by police after her abuser had scratched his own face and blamed her.

"A lot of women are scared to call the police because of situations like that," the woman said Monday night during a domestic violence awareness meeting at Oakview Recreation Center.

Beth McCollum, client services coordinator for the Guilford County Family Justice Center in High Point, described the woman and another domestic violence victim who spoke as courageous to share their traumatic experiences.

"We want them to know help is available and they're not alone," McCollum said.

The Family Justice Center opened in Greensboro in June 2015 after Guilford County led the state in 2013-14 in the number of domestic-related homicides, McCollum said. The High Point location opened three years ago.

Domestic violence was involved in five of the 16 homicides this year in High Point, according to Lt. Travis Reams of High Point Police Department's special victims unit. High Point's Domestic Violence Initiative, housed in the FJC, investigates those cases and any sexual assault or child abuse case.

FJC is designed to be a "one stop shop" for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking harrassment and elder abuse.

"What that means is we have all these different resources and professionals under one roof so individuals in crisis can come to that one place and get connected to all the different things they might need," McCollum said. "On-site between our two locations, we've got about 17 different agencies working to provide services. We have a shared mission of working together to save lives."

From 2015 and 2019, the county had an 80% drop in the number of domestic violence-related homicides each year, McCollum said. While that's exciting for the collaborative partners, they knew there was more work to be done.

Story continues

"Over the last six years, we've served just over 50,000 people," McCollum said. "In High Point alone, we've served just shy of 12,000 people."

Through partnerships, FJC has been able to expand specialized services available in the community for individuals and families. McCollum said coordinating services for the elderly to children created a better framework to provide victim support. Its mission is to offer a safe path to healing and hold offenders accountable, she said.

Representing Family Service of the Piedmont were Sondra Phelps, sexual assault outreach specialist, and Cynthia Gatica-Martinez, bilingual adult victim advocate. Danielle Henderson, a licensed clinical therapist and mental health counselor, shared how the Randolph County Family Crisis Center provides support to victims from Archdale to Asheboro.

"Even during the pandemic, our offices were still open," Henderson said. "We have seen a rise in the intensity of crises since the beginning of the pandemic."

The speakers explained available resources to guide victims through the criminal justice system and onto paths toward achieving stability and self-sufficiency. Much of the discussion from the small group of attendees focused on the domestic violence protective order.

The order has more power than an individual would think because it provides information a judge needs to know, Gatica-Martinez said. Family Service is one partner that provides court advocates, support groups and shelters in High Point and Greensboro. Gatica-Martinez described those services as "a safe place to say they are not alone."

An unidentified woman came into FJC last month because she was strangled by her ex-husband, McCollum said. After police were called, he barricaded himself in the house. FJC and its partners guided her through the paperwork and helped her navigate the criminal justice system.

"Right now she is in control of her life," McCollum said. "We are here to serve victims and let them know they are not alone."

cingram@hpenews.com — 336-888-3534 — @HPEcinde