Domestic violence victims advocates warn about decreased federal funding

Sten Spinella, The Day, New London, Conn.
·6 min read

Apr. 19—Federal funding for programs dedicated to victims of crime has been dwindling, and those who work with the victims are concerned about the impact on Connecticut organizations that help them.

The Victims of Crime Act, passed in 1984, created a funding pool for state and local victim services groups and programs, which is not taxpayer-funded. Instead, The Crime Victims Fund is funded with fines from federal convictions. During the past several years, VOCA funds have declined significantly due to "prosecutorial strategies that have changed over the course of the last decade," according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence has 18 member organizations. It sent a letter to U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy on April 7 urging his support of the Fix Act and elaborated on why more money is needed.

"Instead of prosecuting federal crimes, particularly white-collar crimes, the Department of Justice is increasingly relying on non-prosecution and deferred-prosecution agreements," the letter reads. "If these cases had been prosecuted, the monetary penalties would have been deposited into the Fund. Instead, the money that would otherwise go to serve victims is being deposited into the General Treasury."

In 2020, the money CCADV received from the fund decreased by 25%, "and victim service providers have been told to expect further, potentially catastrophic cuts," the letter reads. "Cuts of the magnitude that we are being warned about would devastate Connecticut's domestic violence service system."

The decline in funding led to the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed in March. It's now up to the U.S. Senate to move the bill forward. It amends the VOCA law to allow money from penalties and fines in deferred and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited in the Crime Victims Fund.

Safe Futures of New London Executive Director Katherine Verano has been one of many asking not only for Congress to pass the VOCA Fix Act, but to determine how organizations like hers will be funded years in advance. In some ways, the bill currently in the Senate is a stopgap measure, Verano said.

"It's not just passing it, it's also the decrease of 25% for the money supporting it, how do you get that back?" Verano said. "Beyond just keeping it going for now, they have to look at how to replenish it down the road."

Verano went into detail about the services VOCA funding helps Safe Futures provide. One of these allows criminal and civil court advocates to work with victims in domestic violence arrests.

"You may have 20 arraignments on Monday morning in New London court alone on just domestic violence cases," Verano said.

Advocates work on behalf of victims who are afraid to go and face their abuser in court.

"The advocate can work with you over the phone, or at one of our offices, and advocate for you in the courts system, with the prosecutor, with family relations," Verano said. "Maybe three months down the road with the case continuing you may need a modification for a protective order. An advocate is there to do all this work, and confidentially. They're the only people in the courthouse with that confidentiality."

Civil court advocates also offer assistance with handling restraining orders.

"All of our services are free and confidential because sometimes victims can't afford attorneys, and maybe their funds are connected with their partner's," Verano said. "One part of abuse is monetary abuse, emotional abuse, power and control. Offenders have public defenders if they can't afford an attorney."

Last year, Safe Futures worked with more than 7,000 victims, which doesn't include children affected by domestic violence. All told, CCADV's organizations support more than 34,000 victims maneuvering through the court system each year.

In the coalition's letter to Murphy, it said its member organizations have been able to increase advocacy in civil courts "to assist the more than 8,000 victims who annually seek restraining orders."

Verano said her organization also uses the funding to hire a law enforcement advocate who works with the Lethality Assessment Program, which police use to assess a victim's risk of being murdered.

"Cops will ask a series of questions at the scene, and if it comes up as high danger of murder, they contact us immediately, and connect that victim to services," Verano said.

The advocate then provides those services to a victim.

She said in 2020 there was an increase in the state of about 1,200 Lethality Assessment Program screens. A total of 54% of the screening victims were deemed to be in high danger, and 94% of those victims use domestic violence services.

Safe Futures has advocates working in its offices that rely on VOCA funding. These services and more are at stake, Verano says, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is tied to an uptick in domestic violence. One of Safe Futures' functions is providing shelter for victims. One year prior to the onset of the pandemic, between March and January, the organization spent around $14,000 on hotel costs for when its shelters were over capacity. It spent more than $126,000 for that same timeframe during the pandemic.

In April 2020, The Day reported that domestic violence incidents had increased dramatically during the first month of the pandemic. At the time, calls to Safe Futures' domestic violence hotlines had increased by 20%.

During that time, three Safe Futures clients died in three weeks: one by drug overdose, one by suicide and one by murder, traumatizing staff. New London police responded to 30 more reports of domestic violence between March 1 and April 15, 2020, than they did in the same timeframe in 2019.

Those who need help can call the Safe Futures support line, (860) 701-6000 or (888) 774-2900, or visit ConnecticutSafeConnect. The agency's office at 16 Jay St., New London, is open with extra safety precautions in place, and victims' advocates continue to work in the court system.

State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, said the state Judicial Branch briefed legislators on the VOCA issue last week. She said the amount of funding is declining, and "there is a cliff in 2022 where basically we have to ask, 'How are we going to pay for this?'"

She said the bill in the U.S. Senate, at the very least, "changes VOCA's funding structure to help address that cliff," she added.

Cheeseman pointed out that Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a nonprofit organization that aims to stop drunken driving, and other groups receive VOCA funding as well. Throughout the U.S., more than 6,000 local organizations dedicated to servicing victims of all types of crimes receive VOCA funds. Aside from Safe Futures in New London, CCADV's 17 other member organizations include Domestic Violence Program United Services in Willimantic and New Horizons in Middletown.

"If you don't have these services, if everything gets cut, the state and the coalitions have to make a decision: Who gets cut, what gets cut, and which programs go on?" Verano asked.

s.spinella@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Vaccine Safety Numbers Are Still Fuzzy

    When federal officials paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of a rare clotting disorder, one fatal, among the 6.9 million people who had received the vaccine, many critics noted that the chance of a serious ailment was so rare as to be negligible — less frequent than being struck by lightning. But that roughly one-in-a-million rate is far from certain. Doctors may ultimately find the vaccine is not responsible for the ailment. However, if the two are linked, it’s also possible that the chance of an adverse effect will be higher, even if it remains low. “Numbers seem quite solid, like, ‘Oh, it’s 10,’” said Caitlin Rivers, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, who studies infectious disease. She said epidemiologists deal with similar matters of uncertainty at the beginning of disease outbreaks. “But they’re estimates, and they will need to be refined, and they may need to be refined a lot, especially since they are small numbers.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times — How do we know how common this event is? If there is a connection between the vaccine and this rare syndrome, new cases are likely to emerge now that the word is out. Regulators announced the pause in part to alert doctors to the existence of this syndrome; as people begin looking, they may be more likely to find and report it. With numbers so low, the addition of even a few more cases could increase the rate. (In the last few days, Johnson & Johnson has reported two more possible cases, one in a woman, and one in a man.) If there’s a link between the vaccine and the syndrome, more people who already got shots might still develop the clotting problem, since it appears to show up within a few weeks of vaccination. About half of Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson shot got it this month, according to government estimates. One reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine safety committee wants to wait longer before updating any guidance on the shot is to see what happens with this group. Since the pause was first recommended, the government count of Americans who have received the shot has increased to 7.7 million. It may turn out that only some segments of the population are at high risk of this problem, in the same way that some populations are at higher risk of serious issues from certain diseases. Most of the cases so far have been in women between 18 and 50. If we look at six cases in that population, the syndrome looks somewhat more common, though still very rare. If more cases are reported, it’s also possible that this gendered pattern will disappear. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety expert at the CDC who presented numbers to the vaccine safety board this week, said all of the current calculations are still “crude.” — How can we tell that the clots wouldn’t have happened anyway? It’s hard to tell right now. Studies of such events typically compare people who are given a medication or vaccine with a control group of people who didn’t. With a rare disorder like this, that comparison couldn’t be easily made using clinical trials. Researchers are conducting a large study of the health records of 12 million patients called the Vaccine Safety Datalink, comparing medical records of people who are vaccinated earlier with those who get their shots later — a system that doesn’t rely on voluntary reporting. Those results will take a while. Researchers also look at what’s called a background rate of serious events: the odds someone could have a health problem even if he or she never got a vaccine. Comparing the rate of events among people who get a vaccine with the rate in the overall population can give a sense of whether a given patient’s outcome may be because of the vaccine, or is more likely to just be a coincidence. Women under 50 — the group that may be at risk of the particular type of blood clot that authorities have seen in the vaccinated patients — are more likely than the general population to have these blood clots just by being alive. — What is a rate we should care about? Many medications given to sick people can have serious side effects for some fraction of those who take them. Doctors and patients routinely weigh such risks against the benefits of medical treatment. Birth control pills with estrogen have been frequently discussed this week because they are a common medication carrying a risk of blood clots. Clots caused by birth control pills are different from the syndrome associated with the COVID vaccines, and some experts caution about comparing them directly. The kind of clots caused by oral contraceptives typically form in patients’ legs, not in their brains, but they can still be serious. The pills more than double a typical woman’s risk of such an event, meaning between 3 and 9 women out of 10,000 taking the pills for a year will develop a clot. (Pregnancy, the condition birth control pills are often prescribed to prevent, causes an even higher risk of blood clots.) “I’ll often say the risk of getting a blood clot with birth control pills is kind of similar to having a really serious reaction to penicillin,” said Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, an obstetrician-gynecologist and CEO of Power to Decide, a group devoted to reducing unintended pregnancy. She frequently discusses blood clot risk with her patients, telling them the increase in risk and the overall magnitude of that risk. Most patients, she said, select their form of birth control based on other considerations. For vaccines, however, the threshold for safety is generally higher than for other kinds of medications. As many researchers have noted, COVID-19 puts people at risk of serious blood clots, too — much more so than any plausible estimate of the vaccine effect. But not everyone who fails to get vaccinated is going to get sick. “The disease you get by chance, and the vaccine you get by choice, and that’s what makes it harder,” said Dr. Steven Black, an emeritus professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, who studies vaccine safety. For other vaccines, the risk of serious adverse events is much lower than for birth control pills or penicillin — they generally occur in fewer than 1 in 100,000 who receive a given vaccine. That rate is “clearly much, much less than would be tolerated for a drug,” said Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente vaccine study center, who is involved in the Vaccine Safety Datalink study. Most other vaccines protect against diseases that tend to be rare. By contrast, COVID-19 remains widespread throughout the United States and many parts of the world. Given the seriousness of the illness and its ease of spread, the value of vaccination may be higher now than it is when such trade-offs are usually considered. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • West Point cadets expelled amid worst cheating scandal in 45 years

    America’s top military academy investigated 73 cadets amid suspicions of cheating on a freshman calculus exam last May

  • Mother: Girl, boyfriend fought before Tenn. school shooting

    A Tennessee woman said she called police about a physical fight involving her daughter and the girl's boyfriend before he was fatally shot by officers in a high school bathroom. Regina Perkins said she called police last Monday on 17-year-old as Anthony J. Thompson Jr., the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Police said Thompson had a gun inside Austin-East Magnet High School in east Knoxville later Monday and was shot to death in a confrontation with officers in a bathroom.

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Hunter Biden: The US president’s prodigal son

    In his new memoir, Beautiful Things, Joe Biden’s second son talks of his life in the shadow of American politics and his redemption from the years of debauchery and chaos that almost cost his father the presidency. Sean O’Grady wonders if his problems are really over

  • Fauci hopeful on upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine decision: 'We will get it back in some manner or form'

    CDC advisors plan to meet on Friday to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was paused after six people developed blood clots.

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Alex Bowman steals a win on a late restart

    Bowman’s third career win stuns Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who were in control of the race almost exclusively until a late caution for a Kevin Harvick spin.

  • Half of American adults have had one Covid vaccine dose with 16 year olds and up eligible from Monday

    Almost a third of American adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Lakers beat Jazz in overtime with role players in star mode

    With every All-Star player sidelined, the Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.

  • WATCH: US regulator released a terrifying video of a child being dragged under a Peloton treadmill to drive home their urgent warning about the equipment

    The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers to stop using their Peloton Tread+ after incidents of children being sucked underneath.