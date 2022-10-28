Domestic violence victims honored at candlelight vigil

Oct. 28—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Families and loved ones gathered Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil to honor local residents who've been lost or otherwise affected by domestic violence.

Colquitt County Commissioner Mike Boyd of District 4 read a proclamation marking October as Colquitt County's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"I wish the public knew how important the Serenity House is and how bad domestic violence is in Colquitt County," Boyd said to the attendees.

He praised Serenity House employees for their "hard work and resilience" at the shelter.

The Serenity House, Colquitt County's domestic violence shelter, which sponsored the annual vigil, celebrated its 20th anniversary in May and continues to be a safe haven for women & children of domestic violence.

Kelly Woods, a program assistant, came forward with a moving introduction for Brenda Zink, a domestic violence survivor and the ceremony's speaker.

Zink said it was her first time sharing a testimony about her experience in 20 years.

"You are not alone. There is help at the Serenity House. They are just one call away," she said to those who might be experiencing abuse.

To neighbors, friends or family members who've witnessed abuse, she said, "If you see something, then say something. You might save a life."

Colquitt County has lost 21 residents to domestic violence since 1987. Lanna Croft and April Jones, from the district attorney's office, lit a candles and read each victim's name in remembrance of their lives and hardships.

Families and friends stood as the names of their loved ones were called. They comforted and hugged each other as a moment of silence took place.

Attendees socialized with other grieving families and shared their own memories and personal testimonies about domestic violence. Refreshments were provided courtesy of the Moultrie Federated Guild Civic Engagement and Outreach committee while the vigil concluded.

Serenity House Executive Director Haley Clark, Board Member Ora Coots, Board President Russ Joiner, and Board Vice President Eric Gonzales were present along with other Colquitt County representatives.

The Serenity House is a local shelter for women and children who are escaping domestic violence or who are homeless due to domestic violence. It provides temporary emergency shelter and support services such as legal advocacy, transportation and counseling.

Its upcoming charity event, "The Moultrie-Colquitt County Masker Singer 2022" is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Withers Auditorium. Tickets are currently on sale for $25.

For more information about the event or donation inquiries, please contact the Serenity House business line at 229-782-5394 or visit www.serenityhousega.org.